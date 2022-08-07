Golf: Eitel leads County Open; Masik, Bendtsen close behind

Talk about keeping up with your group.

Brian Eitel, Mike Masik and Bendt Bendtsen III played together at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville in the final group during the second round of the Racine County Men’s Open.

They get to play together again Sunday as Eitel and Masik both shot 3-under-par 69s and Bendtsen had an even-par 72 to maintain the top three places in the Championship Flight of the 50th annual County Open, sponsored by H&H Fairway Enterprises.

Eitel is at 4-under 140, Masik is a shot back at 3-under 141 and Bendtsen is third at 1-under 143.

Lurking close behind that group is former Open champion Ricky Kuiper at 144. He had the only other sub-par round of the day, a 2-under 70, and is fourth. Tom Chambers, who was tied for second place with Masik after Friday’s first round, shot a 74 and is fifth at 148.

The final round of the Championship Flight is scheduled for Sunday on the Red and White courses at Ives Grove. There is rain and possible thunderstorms in the forecast for Sunday.

Spectators are welcome, and encouraged, for all three days of competition. There is no admission charge.

Playing on the White and Blue courses at Ives Grove, Eitel, who was tied with Bendtsen for the first-round lead, had two birdies and one bogey on the front nine (Blue) and led Bendtsen (36) by one shot.

On the back nine (White), Eitel birdied the 10th hole of the round and Bendtsen birdied the 11th, but Eitel had birdies on the 15th and 18th holes, and a bogey on 16, to go 2-under on the White course.

Eitel was dominant on the par-5s Saturday, making birdies on all four, including the longest hole on the course, the 545-yard Blue No. 9.

“I’m hitting the ball well and was able to get some good looks today,” Eitel said. “Every birdie I had today is on a hole I expected a birdie. I know what shots I have to hit and what holes I can go after.”

Eitel said one hole helped save his round. On the ninth hole of the White course, a 380-yard, par-4 with water on both sides of the fairway, he hit his tee shot left into the water. The ball was on the edge of the water, but he chose to take a drop. It was the right move as he hit his third shot to within three feet of the pin and made the putt.

“That big shot saved me,” Eitel said. “I overcooked a draw and it bounced hard (into the water). Everything else was pretty steady. I left a couple putts out there, but there was nothing crazy.”

For Sunday, there is rain and thunderstorms in the forecast, but no matter what the weather brings, Eitel will stick to his game plan.

“I’m going to keep the same mindset, play my own game and not worry about what’s going on around me,” Eitel said. “I know I have to put up a good score, but I’m not going to think about that.

“I’m pretty comfortable out there, I know the course very well and I know what I have to do.”

Bendtsen, the 10-time County Open champion, had a 10-foot putt for eagle on the first hole, but just hit the edge of the cup and settled for birdie. After that, he scuffled a bit.

Bendtsen admitted he had a hard time on the greens and that helped lead to bogeys on three of the five par-4s on the White nine. He had birdies on White holes 5 and 9 to finish the front nine.

“I’m hitting a few loose shots here and there,” Bendtsen said. “I just couldn’t get anything going. I had a hard time adjusting to the green speeds and I left a lot of putts short.

“I played worst I can possibly play over the last two days.”

The back nine was a little better as he had seven pars, one birdie and one bogey for another 36, but he still left two strokes on the course. He had a putt for eagle on the final hole (Blue 18), but three-putted for par.

“I had some birdie chances on the back nine, but I left a couple short or was on the low side with not enough speed,” Bendtsen said.

As for Sunday, rain or not, he putting will determine the champion.

“Everyone (at the top of the leaderboard) hits their tee shots fairly well, but whoever makes more putts, to be honest, will win. It could be stop and start (because of the rain), it’s whoever guts it out.”

Masik, who started the day one shot off the lead, tied Eitel for the tournament lead with a 2-under 34 on the White nine that included birdies on the first, fifth and seventh holes.

Masik cooled off a bit on the back nine with a bogey on Blue 11 along with back-to-back birdies on the fifth and sixth holes to shoot 35.

“I was hitting pretty good, just solid and below the hole,” Masik said. “I hit one bad shot where I was in the bunker, but had to stand outside the bunker. It wasn’t easy and I chunked it out to 20 feet (and missed the par putt). It was relay my only bad shot on front.

“On Blue No. 2 (395 yards, par-4), I hit a couple bad shots and a couple bad putts. Those two were my only bad swings, but they cost me three shots.”

Masik said the traditional Ives Grove wins were playing tricks on the golfers.

“The wind was really weird,” Masik said. “No. 1 White was straight downwind and you would assume at White No. 7 you would hit into the wind, but it was a crosswind. Then it shifted 90 degrees kind of like it was before.”

Masik said his group is as diverse as it gets in terms of the players’ personalities and styles of play.

“There’s an interesting dynamic in the final group,” Masik said. “Brian is steady and I’m kind of ‘you never know what could happen.’ There’s three totally different players in the group and it will be fun to watch.”

Notes

CONTINGENCY PLAN: Tournament director and Ives Grove head pro Pete Eitel said he will take a wait and see approach to Sunday’s final round.

As long as there is no lightning, the players will be playing in the rain. In the event of lightning, players will be pulled off the course, which is the protocol for all golf course in that event.

But Pete Eitel is hoping for the best.

“Keep positive thoughts and hope the weather is wrong,” Eitel said. “We’re going forward with the tee times. If we get delayed too much, we may make it a 45-hole finish (instead of 54 holes). It depends on darkness and we’re looking to get in as many holes as we can.”

FLIGHT LEADERS: The First, Second and Third flights were played at Browns Lake Saturday and all three flights are being closely contested.

Jeff Willis leads the First Flight with a 78, one shot ahead of Joshua Naker (79); Kyle Koerber leads the Second Flight with an 82, one shot ahead of Jacob Davis (83); and Brian Nielsen leads the Third Flight with a 91, two shots ahead of Jeff Broshot.

Those flights are also scheduled to play Sunday at Ives Grove.

FOLLOW THE TOURNAMENT: Use the Golf Genius app or the website (GGID code JYHFAF) to follow the tournament. Live scoring and tee times are available for all four flights.