 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golf: County Open a wide-open affair
0 Comments
GOLF

Golf: County Open a wide-open affair

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Racine County Open

Ricky Kuiper putts for par on his final hole at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville during the first round of last year's Racine County Men's Open golf tournament. Kuiper, the 2017 Open champion, lost last year in a playoff to Bendt Bendtsen, who is not able to play in the Open this year. 

 ROBB LUEHR, Journal Times file photo

Two things will be very noticeable this weekend during the Racine County Men’s Open.

First, the two golf courses on which the tournament is played, Browns Lake Golf Club in Burlington and Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, will be very dry because of a lack of rain this summer.

Second, the greatest player in tournament history will not be back to try for his 11th Championship Flight title.

The second may be a bigger story than the first.

Bendt Bendtsen III, who won his 10th County Open title last year in a one-hole playoff in the rain over Ricky Kuiper, will not be able to play because of what he called “business reasons.” He did not elaborate.

The result of this is a field of 66 players in the Championship Flight, of which one-fourth have a solid chance to win.

The 49th annual County Open begins Friday with the first round of the Championship Flight at Browns Lake, then shifts to Saturday and Sunday at Ives Grove. The First, Second and Third flights begin play Saturday at Browns Lake and come to Ives Grove on Friday.

Spectators are welcome, and encouraged, for all three days of competition.

Unlike past tournaments, there will be no cuts in any flights.

There are several former champions in field — four-time winner Jim Covelli, two-time winner Bruce Hansen, one-time champions Kuiper, John Staehler, Todd Schaap, Mike Masik and Andy Podolak — and a list of strong players that includes Zach Shawhan, Matt Ellis, Ramiro Romo, Chris Wood, Greg Romano, Geoff LaFleur and Ian Schaefer.

Kuiper tops that list. He won this year’s Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship, his first Tri-Course title, and last week qualified for the Wisconsin State Open.

Kuiper, who won the County Open in 2017, set a tournament and course record at Ives Grove in the second round last year with a 9-under-par 63 to tie Bendtsen for the top spot. They each shot 72 in the final round to set up the playoff. The two were 11 shots ahead of third-place finisher Podolak, the director of instruction at Range Time.

Kuiper is trying to complete what he called “a triple crown.” A victory in the County Open would give him the Open title, Tri-Course title and Coldwell Cup title, which he won in May with his brother-in-law, Cody Winiarski, in the same year.

If he does win Sunday, Kuiper would be just the fourth player to win the Open and Tri-Course in the same year. Bendtsen (twice), Meadowbrook Country Club pro Jason Samuelian and Dave Jones are the only others to do it.

The Tri-Course title was a major win for Kuiper and just adds to his impressive year, which also includes a tie for 12th in the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship in Janesville, qualifying for the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship and advancing through the first round of U.S. Open qualifying.

“I’ve been playing well all year, but there’s a bunch of guys who can all put some good rounds together,” Kuiper said. “It will be interesting to see (what happens) — the courses barely got rain and if you hit off line at Ives, you can get in trouble.”

Schaap won the Open in 2018 and finished second to Kuiper by five shots in the Tri-Course. Shawhan, the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin champion for Carthage College, was third in the Tri-Course.

Adding some intrigue into the mix is the addition of Dakotas Tour pro Kaylor Steger, a late addition as an alternate after Bendtsen and another player withdrew. Steger has been playing well with a few top-10 finishes on the tour and a victory at the Balance and Believe Invitational in Madison in June.

Tournament director and Ives Grove head pro Pete Eitel said golfers will notice that some areas of both courses will be a little brown. The greens and fairways are green because of the irrigation systems at both courses, but other areas will be very dry.

“The greens are in great shape and there’s some signs of drought in the fairways, but it will definitely dry in the rough,” Eitel said. “It will be a little closer to the British Open, with the dryer fairways.

“(But) I think we’re ready for the tournament.”

In addition to Bendtsen’s absence, a few other notable players are not in the field. Five-time champion and three-time winner Samuelian will be playing in the Nelthorpe Cup, the annual competition between Wisconsin’s best pros and amateurs. Three-time champion Joe O’Brien, 2011 champion John Feiner and long-hitting veteran Paul Koszarek are also not playing.

The tournament returns for its usual format of playing the first round at Browns Lake. Last year, the entire tournament was played at Ives Grove because a bridge over the Fox River at Browns Lake was structurally unsound.

Eitel also said despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, there are no plans at either course to implement restrictions for players and spectators.

+5 
Ricky Kuiper, golfer

Kuiper
+5 
Bendt Bendtsen III

Bendtsen
+5 
Todd Schaap, golfer

Schaap
+5 
Zach Shawhan, golfer

Shawhan
+5 
Kaylor Steger, golfer

Steger

Racine County Men's Open

WHEN: Friday through Sunday.

WHERE: Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington, Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

STARTING TIMES: Championship flight — 12:30 p.m. Friday at Browns Lake, 8 a.m. Saturday at Ives Grove (White-Blue), 8:30 a.m. Sunday (Red-White) at Ives Grove. Flights 1, 2 and 3 — 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Browns Lake and 8:30 a.m. Sunday (First Flight Blue-Red, Second and Third flights White-Blue).

ORDER OF PLAY: There will be no cut this year because of the size of the field. All four flights play Sunday at Ives Grove.

SPECTATORS: Admission is free all three days.

LAST YEAR: After a long rain delay, Bendt Bendtsen III and Ricky Kuiper finished the final round in a tie and Bendtsen won his 10th County Open title on the first playoff hole. The third-place finisher, Andy Podolak, was 11 shots behind Bendtsen and Kuiper.

FORMER CHAMPIONS IN THE FIELD: Jim Covelli (4), Bruce Hansen (2), Ricky Kuiper (1), Mike Masik (1), Andy Podolak (1), Todd Schaap (1).

FORECAST (from weather.com): Partly cloudy all three days, highs in low to mid 80s all three days, slight chance of storms on Friday.

SPONSORS: H&H Fairway Enterprises, Range Time, MWC Accounting.

ONLINE: For the latest on each round of the tournament, go to www.journaltimes.com/sports

Racine County Men’s Open tee times

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Friday’s first round tee times

At Browns Lake G.C., par-72

FIRST HOLE

12:30 p.m.: Bruce Hansen, Geoff LaFleur, Matt Ellis

12:39 p.m.: Eric Jeppson, Ethan Shawhan, John Daniels

12:48 p.m.: Ryan Tollaksen, Jim Petit, Nate Koch

12:57 p.m.: Josh Kratochvil, Terry Schilz, Joe Knapton

1:06 p.m.: Paul Lehmann, Dan Kindl, Ramiro Romo

1:15 p.m.: Ryan Vollmer, Todd Schaap, Mike Cerny

1:24 p.m.: Jon Hubbard, Ryan Fodor, Chris Wood

1:33 p.m.: Jake Reynolds, David Nelson, Ian Schaefer

1:42 p.m.: Chris Huebner, Mike Masik, Cody Winiarski

1:51 p.m.: Andy Podolak, Jim Covelli, Tim Monfeli

2 p.m.: Greg Romano, Brent Ogden, Josh Towery

10TH HOLE

12:30 p.m.: David Lojeski, Curtis Centracchis, Scott Brooks

12:39 p.m.: Zach Shawhan, Zach Nash, Ryan Pettibone

12:48 p.m.: Eric Hertel, Simon Graham, Kaylor Steger

12:57 p.m.: John Staehler, John Capozzi, John Lipp

1:06 p.m.: Brian Kelsey, Greg Gain, Josh Sopczak

1:15 p.m.: Matt Hansen, Ricky Kuiper, Ben Shovers

1:24 p.m.: Richard Baumgardt, Craig Johnson, Andre Antreassian

1:33 p.m.: Ken Heffel, Ben Gabbey, Chris Balke

1:42 p.m.: Slade Johnson, Eric Schroeckenthaler, Sam Nolan

1:51 p.m.: Cameron Stoewe, Mike Gabbey, Brian Eitel

2 p.m.: Scott Frayer, Tom Chambers, Blake Halversen

Saturday’s tee times

At Browns Lake G.C., par-72

FIRST HOLE

First Flight

7:30 a.m.: Rick Beilke, Larry Derosier

7:39 a.m.: Jeff Willis, Andy Vogel, Dave Smith

7:48 a.m.: Rick Kuiper, Scott Squire, David Funk

7:57 a.m.: Mark Lesperance, Dave Maurer, Jerry Romanowski

Second Flight

8:06 a.m.: Rick Birdsall, Rick Krummel, Jacob Davis

8:15 a.m.: Mark Albertini, Al Henderson, Vince D'alie

8:24 a.m.: Matt Ziegler, Matt Giese, Dan Long

8:33 a.m.: Scott Grissmeyer, Dana Kahle, Bob Vartanian

Third Flight

8:42 a.m.: Scott Thieme, David Arkenberg, Eric Christensen

8:51 a.m.: Gary D'Amato, Jeff Broshot, Kyle Johnson

9 a.m.: Scott Henderson, Kurt Anderson, Mike Kateley

9:09 a.m.: Martin Trudeau, Ray Ziegler, Steve Thieme

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist inspires new generation in Brazil

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News