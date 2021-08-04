Golf: County Open a wide-open affair

“I’ve been playing well all year, but there’s a bunch of guys who can all put some good rounds together,” Kuiper said. “It will be interesting to see (what happens) — the courses barely got rain and if you hit off line at Ives, you can get in trouble.”

Schaap won the Open in 2018 and finished second to Kuiper by five shots in the Tri-Course. Shawhan, the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin champion for Carthage College, was third in the Tri-Course.

Adding some intrigue into the mix is the addition of Dakotas Tour pro Kaylor Steger, a late addition as an alternate after Bendtsen and another player withdrew. Steger has been playing well with a few top-10 finishes on the tour and a victory at the Balance and Believe Invitational in Madison in June.

Tournament director and Ives Grove head pro Pete Eitel said golfers will notice that some areas of both courses will be a little brown. The greens and fairways are green because of the irrigation systems at both courses, but other areas will be very dry.

“The greens are in great shape and there’s some signs of drought in the fairways, but it will definitely dry in the rough,” Eitel said. “It will be a little closer to the British Open, with the dryer fairways.