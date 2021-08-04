Golf: County Open a wide-open affair

Two things will be very noticeable this weekend during the Racine County Men’s Open.
First, the two golf courses on which the tournament is played, Browns Lake Golf Club in Burlington and Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, will be very dry because of a lack of rain this summer.
Second, the greatest player in tournament history will not be back to try for his 11th Championship Flight title.
The second may be a bigger story than the first.
Bendt Bendtsen III, who won his 10th County Open title last year in a one-hole playoff in the rain over Ricky Kuiper, will not be able to play because of what he called “business reasons.” He did not elaborate.
The result of this is a field of 66 players in the Championship Flight, of which one-fourth have a solid chance to win.
The 49th annual County Open begins Friday with the first round of the Championship Flight at Browns Lake, then shifts to Saturday and Sunday at Ives Grove. The First, Second and Third flights begin play Saturday at Browns Lake and come to Ives Grove on Friday.
Spectators are welcome, and encouraged, for all three days of competition.
Unlike past tournaments, there will be no cuts in any flights.
There are several former champions in field — four-time winner Jim Covelli, two-time winner Bruce Hansen, one-time champions Kuiper, John Staehler, Todd Schaap, Mike Masik and Andy Podolak — and a list of strong players that includes Zach Shawhan, Matt Ellis, Ramiro Romo, Chris Wood, Greg Romano, Geoff LaFleur and Ian Schaefer.
Kuiper tops that list. He won this year’s Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship, his first Tri-Course title, and last week qualified for the Wisconsin State Open.
Kuiper, who won the County Open in 2017, set a tournament and course record at Ives Grove in the second round last year with a 9-under-par 63 to tie Bendtsen for the top spot. They each shot 72 in the final round to set up the playoff. The two were 11 shots ahead of third-place finisher Podolak, the director of instruction at Range Time.
Kuiper is trying to complete what he called “a triple crown.” A victory in the County Open would give him the Open title, Tri-Course title and Coldwell Cup title, which he won in May with his brother-in-law, Cody Winiarski, in the same year.
If he does win Sunday, Kuiper would be just the fourth player to win the Open and Tri-Course in the same year. Bendtsen (twice), Meadowbrook Country Club pro Jason Samuelian and Dave Jones are the only others to do it.
The Tri-Course title was a major win for Kuiper and just adds to his impressive year, which also includes a tie for 12th in the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship in Janesville, qualifying for the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship and advancing through the first round of U.S. Open qualifying.
“I’ve been playing well all year, but there’s a bunch of guys who can all put some good rounds together,” Kuiper said. “It will be interesting to see (what happens) — the courses barely got rain and if you hit off line at Ives, you can get in trouble.”
Schaap won the Open in 2018 and finished second to Kuiper by five shots in the Tri-Course. Shawhan, the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin champion for Carthage College, was third in the Tri-Course.
Adding some intrigue into the mix is the addition of Dakotas Tour pro Kaylor Steger, a late addition as an alternate after Bendtsen and another player withdrew. Steger has been playing well with a few top-10 finishes on the tour and a victory at the Balance and Believe Invitational in Madison in June.
Tournament director and Ives Grove head pro Pete Eitel said golfers will notice that some areas of both courses will be a little brown. The greens and fairways are green because of the irrigation systems at both courses, but other areas will be very dry.
“The greens are in great shape and there’s some signs of drought in the fairways, but it will definitely dry in the rough,” Eitel said. “It will be a little closer to the British Open, with the dryer fairways.
“(But) I think we’re ready for the tournament.”
In addition to Bendtsen’s absence, a few other notable players are not in the field. Five-time champion and three-time winner Samuelian will be playing in the Nelthorpe Cup, the annual competition between Wisconsin’s best pros and amateurs. Three-time champion Joe O’Brien, 2011 champion John Feiner and long-hitting veteran Paul Koszarek are also not playing.
The tournament returns for its usual format of playing the first round at Browns Lake. Last year, the entire tournament was played at Ives Grove because a bridge over the Fox River at Browns Lake was structurally unsound.
Eitel also said despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, there are no plans at either course to implement restrictions for players and spectators.