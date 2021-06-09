Golf: Busey wins WSGA Women's Match Play for third time in four years

After a year away from the Wisconsin State Golf Association’s Women’s Match Play Championship, Sarah Busey was back Wednesday.
At Geneva National Golf Club in Lake Geneva, she delivered again.
Racine’s Busey, who recently finished her senior year at Santa Clara (Calif.) University, rallied from a three-hole deficit to on the front nine and won the final two holes to beat Amy Kucera of Fontana 1-up and win the Match Play for the third time in four years.
It was the closest of the three finals Busey has played in. She beat Ashley Kulka of Beaver Dam 6 and 5 in 2018 and Maggie Leef of Pewaukee 5 and 3 in 2019. Busey did not play in any major events last year and Lorenza Martinez of Menomonee Falls won the title in 2020.
Kucera won four of the first six holes on the Trevino Course and led 3-up after seven holes. Busey won the eighth hole, then won holes 11 and 13, both with birdies, to square the match. The two traded holes on 14 through 16, then Busey squared the match again with a birdie on the 17th hole.
Busey parred 18 and Kucera bogeyed to give Busey the title. Busey had four birdies on the back nine.
As close as the final was, the semifinal Wednesday morning was even closer as Busey needed 21 holes to beat Rachel Kauflin of Wauwatosa 1-up.
Again, Busey trailed by three holes on the front nine, but squared the match on the 11th hole. After losing 15 to fall behind, she won the 18th hole with a par to Kauflin’s bogey to square the match again.
They replayed 18 three times, with both getting pars on the first two extra holes before Busey made par to Kauflin’s bogey to end the match.
Busey finished her career at Santa Clara with the fourth-best career average in school history, 75.57. She set the school record for single-season average with 73.43 during her sophomore season.
• Sandy Nass of Elkhorn, whose home course is H.F. Johnson Park in Racine, won the Second Flight championship, beating Dawn Thiel of Appleton in 20 holes. Nass beat Susan Crowson of Madison 5 and 3 in the semifinals.
In the First Flight, Krystyna Kumosz of Racine lost 5 and 3 in the semifinals to Karen Schmid of Waukesha, who went on to win the flight title.
COLDWELL CUP: Bendt Bendtsen III and Chazz Huston were going for their third straight title in the Coldwell Cup Golf Tournament at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, but Ricky Kuiper and Cody Winiarski had a different outcome in mind.
Kuiper and Winiarski, who is married to Kuiper’s sister, Paula, tied Bendtsen and Huston after 27 holes, then won a playoff on May 15 to win the annual tournament that benefits high school golf programs in Racine County. The tournament was not played last year because of the pandemic.
The two-person teams in the field play nine holes each of Alternate Shot, Bestball and Scramble and Kuiper-Winiarski and Bendtsen-Huston each shot 36 in Alternate Shot.
The brothers-in-law took the lead after Bestball with 33 to Bendtsen-Huston’s 35, then the two-time defending champions won Scramble 32-34 and both teams finished at 103. Kuiper-Winiarski prevailed in the playoff to earn the $400 first prize.
John Staehler and Todd Schaap finished third at 104 and Brian Hopfensperger and Ramiro Romo were fourth at 106. There was a four-way tie for fifth and Bruce Hansen and Ryan Tollaksen, one of the four teams, had the lowest score in any of the formats, a 30 on Scramble.