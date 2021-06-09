Golf: Busey wins WSGA Women's Match Play for third time in four years

Again, Busey trailed by three holes on the front nine, but squared the match on the 11th hole. After losing 15 to fall behind, she won the 18th hole with a par to Kauflin’s bogey to square the match again.

They replayed 18 three times, with both getting pars on the first two extra holes before Busey made par to Kauflin’s bogey to end the match.

Busey finished her career at Santa Clara with the fourth-best career average in school history, 75.57. She set the school record for single-season average with 73.43 during her sophomore season.

• Sandy Nass of Elkhorn, whose home course is H.F. Johnson Park in Racine, won the Second Flight championship, beating Dawn Thiel of Appleton in 20 holes. Nass beat Susan Crowson of Madison 5 and 3 in the semifinals.

In the First Flight, Krystyna Kumosz of Racine lost 5 and 3 in the semifinals to Karen Schmid of Waukesha, who went on to win the flight title.

COLDWELL CUP: Bendt Bendtsen III and Chazz Huston were going for their third straight title in the Coldwell Cup Golf Tournament at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, but Ricky Kuiper and Cody Winiarski had a different outcome in mind.