Sarah Busey of Racine struggled a bit on the final day of the 25th Annual Phil Kosin Illinois Women’s Open Wednesday, shooting a 4-over-par 76 and finished in a tie for fifth place at Mistwood Golf Club in Romeoville, Ill.
Busey, who shot a 70 in the first round and a 69 in the second round Tuesday, shot 37 on the front nine and parred the first five holes on the back nine before running into trouble and making a double bogey 7 on the 504-yard, par-5 15th hole. She had 39 on the back nine and finished at 215.
Busey, who recently completed her sophomore year at Santa Clara (Calif.) University, finished four shots behind pro Jessica Porvasnik of Hinckley, Ohio, who shot a 2-under 70 to move up from a fourth-place tie and win the title at 211.
Amateur Kaho Monica Matsubara of Evanston, Ill. and pro Kasey Miller of Findlay, Ohio, who were tied with Busey for first place after two rounds, each shot a 73 and tied for second at 212 with pro Nicole Jeray of Berwyn, Ill. (71).
Taitum Beck of Waterford, who recently completed her sophomore year at Weber State, shot a 76 and moved up from 30th place to 25th at 233.
WSGA STATE AMATEUR: Chris Wood of Mount Pleasant and Connor Brown of Racine were the only Racine County players to make the cut Tuesday after the second round of the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship at Lawsonia Links in Green Lake.
Wood shot rounds of 76 Monday and 74 Tuesday and was tied for 37th at 6-over-par 150, while Brown shot 77-76 for a 153 total and was tied for 58th.
Missing the cut of 154 from the county were Paul Zarek of Burlington (156) and Eric Van Tubbergen of Racine (166).
Phillip Johnson of Colgate leads a tightly bunched leaderboard at 70-67—137. Samuel Anderson of Stoughton (68-70) and Hunter Eichhorn of Carney, Mich., (73-65) are tied for second at 138. Jacob Beckman of Middleton (69-70—139) is fourth and Matthew Bachmann of Milwaukee (70-70—140) is fifth.
The tournament concludes Thursday.
