Sarah Busey shot a 1-over-par 73 and missed the cut by three strokes after the second round of the 119th U.S. Women’s Amateur on Tuesday at the Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.

The 2017 St. Catherine’s High School graduate, who won the WIAA Division 2 state championship as a senior, is entering her junior year Santa Clara University in California.

Earlier this summer, Busey defended her Wisconsin State Golf Association Match Play title and won the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship.

Busey shot a 77 in Monday's first round and finished with a 150. The top 64 players with 147 and below advanced to match play on Wednesday. Jiarui Jin of Encinitas, Calif., and Alexa Pano of Lake Worth, Fla., tied for the top spot at 138.

