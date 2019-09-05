Sturtevant's Charlie Brown finished third at the 35th annual Wisconsin State Senior Open, shooting a 1-over par 145 at the two-day tournament held at The Bog in Saukville.
Brown carded a 74 in Tuesday's first round and came back with a 71 in the second and final round on Wednesday.
Jim Schuman of Scottsdale, Ariz., won the event with a 6-under 138. He shot rounds of 68 and 70.
Kenosha's Todd Schaap, who belongs to Meadowbrook Country Club in Racine, tied for eighth with a 148. Schaap came back strong in the second round, shooting a 69 after posting a 79 in the first round.
Also tied for eighth was Waterford's Steve Krause, who shot 74 both days.
Union Grove's Tom Chambers, who was in second place after the first round with a 72, tied for 11th with 149. He shot a 77 in the second round. Burlington's Paul Zarek tied for 20th with 152, shooting rounds of 79 and 73.
Other Racine County finishes were: Racine's Bruce Hansen tied for 34th (81-75—156), while Burlington's Ramiro Romo tied for 47th (87-73—160).
