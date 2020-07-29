Golf: Bendtsen hoping for easier time as he seeks his 10th County Open title

Last year’s Racine County Men’s Open Championship played like a movie, with the veteran champion, trailing by seven strokes going into the final round, made an epic comeback to win again.
Bendt Bendtsen would rather not see that script repeat this year as he defends his ninth County Open title this weekend at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
The tournament originally was to start at its usual location, Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington, but late Wednesday, the large bridge over the Fox River that connects the two parts of the course was deemed unsafe for cart and foot traffic.
So the entire tournament will be played at Ives Grove, starting Friday with the Championship Flight on the Blue and Red nines. The First, Second and Third flights that begin Saturday are also moving to Ives Grove.
This year’s County Open will be like no other in other ways, too. The tournament is going ahead amid concerns about coronavirus, concerns that forced the cancellation of this year’s Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship.
“We’re happy to be hosting and happy there’s going to be a tournament this year,” Ives Grove pro and tournament director Pete Eitel said. “The changes won’t be that drastic, other than foam in the cups, no pulling out flags and preferred lies in bunkers.”
Todd Schaap of Kenosha, the 2018 champion, said golf is a good thing to have right now.
“I would like to thank Pete Eitel and the Ives Grove staff for running the County Open during the pandemic,” Schaap said. “It brings a sense of community and some needed distraction from what is going on in the world.”
Since COVID-19 hit, golf courses have been set up to provide minimal touching of the cups and flags. Golf rules were changed last year, even before the pandemic hit, allowing pins to remain in the cup even when putting, without penalty.
Spectators are allowed and are expected to maintain social distancing protocols.
Bendtsen is the County Open’s most accomplished player, with nine titles, all since 2005, including five in a row (2012-2016). Charlie Brown, who is not playing this year, is second with five titles.
Last year, Geoff LaFleur, the general manager at Browns Lake, entered the final round at 7-under-par, while Bendtsen was even; Bendtsen’s 74 included a quadruple bogey on the final hole.
But LaFleur, leading a tournament for the first time, struggled on the front nine in the final round and Bendtsen took advantage, shooting a 6-under 66 to win by five shots over Chris Wood and six over LaFleur and 2017 champion Ricky Kuiper.
“It was an uphill battle (last year),” said Bendtsen, who is in the process of regaining his amateur status with the USGA. The reinstatement period will last until the end of July 2021.
But the man who works full time to make kringles and other pastries as his family’s West Racine bakery said he’s been playing quite a bit despite not playing in a tournament this year until this weekend.
“I’ve been up and down, so it’s hard to tell” how he will play this weekend. “I’ve played more golf than I have the last couple years — there’s not much else to do.
“I’ve been around par, but every day is different — I enjoy the (tournament) atmosphere and I have a lot of fun competing.”
Among the players he expects to be among the leaders are Kuiper, Wood, three-time champion and defending Tri-Course champion Joe O’Brien and Schaap.
“It’s the usual suspects,” Bendtsen said.
Kuiper and Schaap could have a disadvantage (or advantage, depending on how you look at it), because both made the cut for the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship at Milwaukee Country Club and will have played golf on four straight days each before playing three more this weekend.
Kuiper, who shot a 1-under 71 in the second round of the State Am to make the cut, has been working fulltime as an audit associate in the Kenosha office of Brookfield-based Vrakas CPAs + Advisors and hasn’t been able to play as much golf as he used to.
Still, he feels his game is good enough to contend and possibly add a second County Open title.
“I’ve put together some decent rounds,” said Kuiper, who is tied for 36th at the State Am with a 150 total. “I’m working, but I’m still able to play some golf after work and keep my game in decent shape. It’s a little different than I’m used to. I play a lot on weekends.”
Kuiper, who tied for 14th in the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship and tied for 17th in WSGA Match Play said his putting has kept him from some better scores, but other facets of his game have been sharp.
“I’ve been driving the ball a lot better than years past, but I’m not putting as well,” Kuiper said. “But it will be fun.”
His favorites include Bendtsen’s, with two additions — Matt Ellis of Oak Creek, a member at Meadowbrook Country Club, and MCC assistant pro Eric Schroeckenthaler.
LaFleur said his nerves got the better of him in the final round last year. He’s using that as a learning experience and expects to be in the mix again this year.
“I’m getting ready,” said LaFleur, who is also a standup comedian. “I’ve been playing a lot and practicing some and I hope to have a good showing.
“If I get in that situation again, I’ll be able to handle it a little differently. I made some poor swings and the guys behind me played pretty well. I would love to get in that position again.”
LaFleur has been giving lessons at Browns Lake this year, giving him a little less time to play and practice, but he’s ready to go.
“I’m feeling pretty good and pretty confident,” he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!