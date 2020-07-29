Golf: Bendtsen hoping for easier time as he seeks his 10th County Open title

“It was an uphill battle (last year),” said Bendtsen, who is in the process of regaining his amateur status with the USGA. The reinstatement period will last until the end of July 2021.

But the man who works full time to make kringles and other pastries as his family’s West Racine bakery said he’s been playing quite a bit despite not playing in a tournament this year until this weekend.

“I’ve been up and down, so it’s hard to tell” how he will play this weekend. “I’ve played more golf than I have the last couple years — there’s not much else to do.

“I’ve been around par, but every day is different — I enjoy the (tournament) atmosphere and I have a lot of fun competing.”

Among the players he expects to be among the leaders are Kuiper, Wood, three-time champion and defending Tri-Course champion Joe O’Brien and Schaap.

“It’s the usual suspects,” Bendtsen said.

Kuiper and Schaap could have a disadvantage (or advantage, depending on how you look at it), because both made the cut for the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship at Milwaukee Country Club and will have played golf on four straight days each before playing three more this weekend.