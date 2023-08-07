YORKVILLE — With his 11th Racine County Men’s Open title in the books Sunday at Ives Grove Golf Links, Bendt Bendtsen III continued to add to his golf legacy in Racine County.

Bendtsen finished with a 2-under-par 70 in the final round to total 9-under 207 and win for the first time since 2020. That matched his longest gap between titles since his first County Open title in 2005.

He still has trouble believing he’s won 11 times in 19 appearance since 2004, now six wins ahead of Charlie Brown, who has five.

“When I started playing in this, I couldn’t imagine winning it 11 times,” said Bendtsen, 37, whose playing time has diminished in recent years with running his family’s bakery and being a husband and father of an almost 1½ year old. “I have more responsibilities every year and my game still good enough to compete with these guys.

“But who knows if I’ll ever win another one. I’m just taking this one in and enjoying it. I don’t think about the number too much, but it’s cool.

“The Racine golf community has a lot of good players and to say I’ve won more than half of (the 19 he’s played in) is very meaningful. I don’t take it for granted and the older I get, the more I appreciate it.”

Defending champion Mike Masik kept the pressure on Bendtsen, getting as close as three shots after an eagle and birdie on consecutive holes on the back nine. Masik shot the best round of the day, his second 4-under 68 of the tournament, to finish four shots back at 211.

The third member of the final group, Meadowbrook Country Club assistant pro Eric Schroeckenthaler, struggled all day and finished with an 83 to finish 10th at 226.

Ricky Kuiper, the 2007 champion, drove the green on the final hole and nailed his eagle putt to finish with a 73 and moved up into third place at 1-over 217.

The tournament is sponsored by H&H Fairway Enterprises and Range Time.

The all-time most dominant player in the 51-year history of the County Open opened his final round Sunday on the Red course with his first bogey since Friday’s first round at Browns Lake, but came right back with a birdie on the second hole.

Masik made his first move with back-to-back birdies on the 390-yard, par-4 fourth hole and the 560-yard, par-5 fifth on the Red course and got within four shots.

It remained that way until the 425-yard, par-4 eighth hole, when Masik pushed his tee shot into the long weeds on the right side of the fairway and finished a bogey, while Bendtsen rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt to push his lead back to six.

Bendtsen and Masik made the turn to the White course after both had birdies on the 500-yard, par-5 ninth hole on the Red course. Masik just missed an eagle putt on 9 that would have close the gap to five.

On the first hole on the White course (530 yards, par-5), Masik had a chance for his own two-shot swing, but missed a birdie putt while Bendtsen bogeyed.

Bendtsen made a 20-foot birdie putt on the 180-yard, par-3 White No. 2 and Masik made a par for six-shot deficit again.

Masik’s next big move was a doozy. On the 12th hole of the round, the 390-yard, par-4 White No. 3, Masik hit his tee shot about 60 yards from the pin, then holed out with a wedge for an eagle 2. Bendtsen parred for a two-shot swing.

On White 4 (445 yards, par-4), Masik hit into the right rough and Bendtsen hit into the left rough. Masik hit his second shot 18 feet short of the flag, while Bendtsen just missed the green to the left and chipped on within eight feet.

Masik drained his putt for birdie and Bendtsen made par, closing the gap to three strokes with five to play.

But as the golf gods give, they take away just as quickly. Masik hit his tee shot on White 5 (525 yards, par-5, the Barn Hole) into the right among the trees and Bendtsen had an open shot on the left side of the fairway.

Masik’s second shot hit a tree and dropped down, then he punched out low on his third shot and the ball rolled off the back of the green.

Bendtsen’s second shot was pin high on the right fringe of the green about 12 feet from the pin and two-putted for birdie. Masik couldn’t get up and down and had a bogey to restore Bendtsen’s five-shot lead.

“It goes back to 8 Red,” Masik said. “I needed to hit a good tee shot there (and I didn’t). On Red 9, if I have the putt fall … and on 10 (White 1), if I had gotten birdie, I think it would have been different story.

“He gave me a few peeks at it and I didn’t capitalize on them. With Benny, if he gives you anything, you have to take it.”

Masik got one more shot back and got within four strokes on the 455-yard, par-4 White No. 6, the 15th hole of the round, with a six-foot birdie putt to Bendtsen’s two-putt par.

But that turned out to be the last hurrah as the two matched pars over the final three holes.

Bendtsen commended Masik’s ability to persevere.

“Mike got it going on the back nine for a few holes — he played awesome,” Bendtsen said. “I kind of expected that to happen and I’m always ready for it. It’s going to happen at some point, but I do my own thing and that’s all you can do.

“I hit my driver great and my putter great, but my irons were definitely off today. It was different from (Saturday’s round).

“I putted great all three days — if I putt like that, I’m usually tough to beat.”

Masik, who has a condition that limits circulation in his pelvis and occasionally allowed his hip to come out of joint, kept pushing and didn’t allow Bendtsen to be completely comfortable.

“I was a little bit scrappy today,” Masik said. “I wasn’t hitting great shots all day, but I was getting it in the hole. With my hip, I have a hard time getting through (my swing) and when it’s starting to hurt, (the ball) goes right.

“It was enjoyable — it was nice to push Benny a little bit and I know Dan (Erickson, Bendtsen’s caddy) said ‘this is fun.’ I would like to win, but to be competitive and duke it out with Benny is still a fun day.”

Schroeckenthaler, playing in the final group in the final round for the first time, said he just got worn down.

“I just ran out of gas,” he said. “The pressure got to me a little bit today. I hit a lot of squirrelly shots that cost me quite a few shots, but that will happen.

“It was fun to watch (Bendtsen) — he’s a good player and he can get it done. Mike played well too and that’s golf for you. It was fun and I enjoyed the experience of being in the final group.”

Final scores for all flights, along with scorecards, player and course statistics, are available online at www.golfgenius.com/pages/9727088173225364030 or on the Golf Genius app with the GGID code 2023RCO.