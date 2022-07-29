Golf: Addie pulls off rare repeat, wins second straight Junior Masters 18-under title

Michael Addie pulled off a rarity Thursday in the Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters State Match Play Championship.

The golfer from Sussex won the 18-and-under division of the Junior Masters with a 3 and 2 victory over Trent Meyer of Lake Nebagamon in the annual tournament at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course.

Addie is the first player to win back-to-back titles in the 18-and-under division in 32 years. The last player to do it was Jason Fitchett of Green Bay in 1989 and 1990, and it was also done by Jason Klein of Clinton in 1986 and 1987.

Two players have won consecutive titles in 16-and-under — Lee Swan in 2006-2007 and Daniel Woltman in 2002-2003 — and four others have won two titles, one in each division.

In Wednesday’s semifinals, Addie, the No. 7 seed after Monday’s stroke-play qualifying round, won in 19 holes over No. 3 Simon Graham of Union Grove, this year’s All-Racine County Golfer of the Year, and No. 13 Meyer beat No. 8 Peter Hoeppner of Waukesha 7 and 6.

Graham, a recent Union Grove graduate, had an interesting run in match play, going against the only other three match-play qualifiers from Racine County, and the first two were his now-former high school teammates.

In the first round, Graham beat Jacob Brown of Sturtevant in 20 holes, then beat Nathan Beutel of Union Grove 8 and 6 in the second round. Beutel had advanced by beating Harrison Froling of Hartland 2 and 1 in the first round.

In the quarterfinals, Graham won 3 and 2 over recent Case graduate Sam Nolan of Mount Pleasant, who beat Luka Stojadinovic of Oak Creek 5 and 4 in the first round and Trey Oswald of Beloit 3 and 2 in the second round.

• In the 16-and-under division, first-time Junior Masters participant KC Nickel of Waunakee, the No. 2 seed, beat No. 4 seed Rasmus Madsen of Appleton 2-up in the final.

The four top seeds reached the semifinals, where Nickel beat No. 3 seed Sam Dethloff of Menomonee Falls 8 and 7 and Madsen beat No. 1 seed Kade Wieland of Milton 5 and 4. Madsen also beat Wieland’s brother Brett 3 and 2 in the quarterfinals.

The only Racine County qualifiers, Tyler Prondzinski of Racine (No. 23 seed) and Adam Chart of Burlington (No. 25), both lost in the first round.