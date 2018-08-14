This season could be the start of a new era for Racine County high school girls golf.
Every player from The Prairie School’s 2015 and 2016 state champion squads has now graduated, including 2017 All-Racine County Player of the Year Kate Munro. Horlick, which struggled in conference last season, is the only team with five returning letterwinners. Union Grove is the only other team with more than two coming back.
Each coach offered comparable insights into their team as the season gets underway: Get better each match.
“The goals are to improve in every tournament,” Prairie coach Carrie Massey said.
“My goals for the team are gaining experience and lowering average scores,” St. Catherine’s coach Dave Arkenberg added.
Waterford, led by senior Aubrie Torhorst, is off to a fast start this year. The Wolverines beat three other county schools by placing third in a 10-team tournament in Lake Geneva last week, and Torhorst placed second with a 57.
It’ll be interesting to watch as each team looks to recreate itself with young talent and untapped potential.
Southeast Conference
Case Eagles
COACH: Pete Berry, 20th season
LAST SEASON: Fourth in SEC; fourth at Division 1 Franklin regional, eighth at Brookfield Central sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior — Lauren Chiappetta. Junior — Maddie Leonard.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Chiappetta had a 48.4 average as a junior and has been improving her game this summer, highlighted with a second-place finish in a Junior Tour event in July. Junior Megan Ketchum is the team’s dark horse. She had a “tremendous” freshman year, according to Berry, but missed her sophomore season with a broken arm. Berry sees star potential in freshman Ella Million, so long as she can fine tune her short game.
Horlick Rebels
COACH: Darrell Perry, fourth season
LAST SEASON: Eighth in SEC, ninth at Franklin regional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Hannah Stone, Arianna Singer. Juniors — Liza Chiappe, Sophia Governatori, Brandy Hossala.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: 2018 could be the start of a turnaround for Horlick. Having five returning letterwinners—three juniors—will bring experience to the squad, experience that could lead to a sectional berth this year.
Park Panthers
COACH: Greg Nyboe, third season
LAST SEASON: Sixth in SEC, fifth at Franklin regional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Sophomore — Alexis Betker.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Every Panther will be playing a crucial role this season, and in the years going forward. Betker and junior Cori Galipeau are the only Panthers with varsity experience. There are only two other players on the squad, sophomore Elisabeth Greulich and junior Sophia Evreniadis. “I am just hoping we can get few more golfers so we can be more competitive in the next year or two,” Nyboe said.
Southern Lakes Conference
Burlington Demons
COACH: Nick Schilleman, 1st year
LAST SEASON: Fourth in SLC, tied for fourth and lost in tiebreaker at Division 1 Janesville Craig regional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Junior — Saige Heelein.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Burlington is probably the most youthful team in the county. Under a new coach, with only one returning player and several golfers who Schilleman has never played before. “My goal for the year is help these girls improve their skills and help them lower their scores throughout the season,” Schilleman said.
Union Grove Broncos
COACH: Eric Swanson, 22nd year
LAST SEASON: First in Southern Lakes Conference, third at Division 1 Waukesha South regional, third at Mukwonago sectional
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior — Sydney Staaden. Junior — Liz Torhorst. Sophomore — Veronica Parco.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Broncos lost two first team All-Conference and All-County players, Megan Koch and Jackie Bianchi, to graduation after last season. Staaden has been on varsity for her entire high school career, and Torhorst got some tournament experience this summer, so they should be ready to step up. “We have good tradition and good numbers,” Swanson said. “It will be interesting to see who steps up and contributes at the varsity level.
Waterford Wolverines
COACH: Robert Shales, third season
LAST SEASON: Third in SLC, fourth at Waukesha South regional, fourth at Mukwonago sectional
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior — Aubrie Torhorst. Sophomore — Sophia Schoenfeld.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Wolverines’ season is somewhat up in the air, especially after losing Natalie Horn and Maddy Anderson to graduation. “Aubrie (Torhorst) will be our unquestioned leader,” Shales said. Torhorst was the team’s lone qualifier for state last year, although Shales said that Schoenfeld is eyeing a breakout season. “With only two returning letterwinners, we have a few question marks,” Shales said.
Independent
Prairie Hawks
COACH: Carrie Massey, 11th season
LAST SEASON: Tied for second at Division 2 Catholic Memorial regional; fifth at Catholic Memorial sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Junior — Alison Chambers. Sophomore — Emily Eitel.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: When asked what significant hurdles the team faces in 2018, coach Massey’s answer was simple: “Very little experience.” Chambers and Eitel bring talent to a young squad, along with rising sophomore Sarah Fosbinder, that could become a championship team again in the coming years.
St. Catherine’s Angels
COACH: Dave Arkenberg, third season
LAST SEASON: Sixth at Catholic Memorial regional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Sophomore — Olivia Moriarty.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Coach Arkenberg has big hopes for the only two players on his team this year: Moriarty and freshman Stella Ruffalo. “We will be successful if both players return to the team next year and will compete to advance one or both of them to the sectional meet,” Arkenberg said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.