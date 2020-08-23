Dustin Johnson wins by 11 shots and is back to No. 1

But after that birdie on the 12th put him at 29 under, Johnson settled into four straight pars. He is only the third player to finish 30 under, joining Els and Jordan Spieth, also at Kapalua. So he at least owns the record on the mainland.

It was reminiscent of Friday, when he was 11 under through 11 holes and the only question was whether he could become the first player to shoot 57. He made seven straight pars for a 60.

This closing stretch was different. Johnson cares more about trophies than records, and getting his round finished was all that mattered.

It was like that three years ago at Riviera, when he was poised to break Lanny Wadkins' 72-hole record at Riviera, the longest standing on the PGA Tour schedule. But he finished with three bogeys over the last 10 holes playing conservatively, and only later said he didn't know what the record was. Nor did he care.

English tried to hold his own, three times matching birdies with Johnson. He finished with a bogey that didn't matter, shot 69 and moved to No. 6 in the FedEx Cup. English started the year without a full card. Now he has locked up a spot in the Tour Championship.

There's just no stopping Johnson when he puts all parts of his game together, particularly the irons. Johnson didn't miss a green in the final round.