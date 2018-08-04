Racine County Men’s Open
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
At Ives Grove G.L., par 72
Second-round results
White nine to Blue nine
141 — Todd Schaap 68-73
142 — Paul Koszarek 72-70
143 — Ricky Kuiper 70-73
144 — Jay Christiansen 68-76
147 — Bendt Bendtsen III 75-72, Eric Schroeckenthaler 72-75, Zach Shawhan 71-76, Chris Wood 68-79
148 — Mike Masik 72-76
149 — Brian Eitel 77-72, Jason Samuelian 76-73, Greg Romano 72-77
150 — John Feiner 77-73, Tom Chambers 75-75, Eric Chambers 71-79
151 — John Staehler 73-78, Joe Knapton 74-77
153 — Barry Fruth 79-74, Mike Maxwell 78-75, Cameron Stoewe 76-77, Matt Lojeski 75-78
154 — Justin Kratochvil 77-77
155 — Paul Lehmann 76-79, Keith Lally 76-79
156 — Ian Schaefer 80-76, Craig Johnson 79-77, Bruce Hansen 79-77, Josh Towery 79-77
157 — Brian Pella 79-78, Ryan Vollmer 78-79
158 — Derek Fox 81-77, Blake Halvorsen 76-82
159 — Alan Mills 83-76, Dan Fox 80-79, Ryan Pettibone 77-82, Greg Gain 76-83
160 — Jim Covelli 80-80
162 — Chad Wilks 85-77, Patrick Aiello 81-81, Ken Heffel 81-81
163 — Joel DaPra 81-82, Joshua Sopczak 80-83
164 — Ken Tregallas 84-80, Eric Hertel 81-83, Tony Hetland 80-84, Tim Monfeli 79-85, Jamie DeKeuster 79-85, Jim Webers 78-86
167 — Brian Kelsey 80-87, Doug Kranz 80-87
169 — David Barrera 90-79, Rich Baumgardt 83-86
170 — Matt Hansen 86-84, Ben Shovers 86-84
171 — Andre Antreassian 86-85
172 — Chris Balke 87-85, Danny Phillips 88-84, Danny Capozzi 85-87
173 — Tyler Kamakian 90-83
174 — John Capozzi 86-88, Jon Hubbard 85-89
175 — John Lipp 86-89
177 — James Gedemer 89-88
179 — Brent Ogden 93-86, Mike Anderson 91-88
180 — Kyle Koerber 91-89
185 — Achintya Krishnan 99-86, Andrew Schultz 91-94
SUNDAY’S TEE TIMES
At Ives Grove G.L., par-72
Red nine to White nine
8 a.m.: Justin Kratochvil, Brent Ogden
8:08 a.m.: Kyle Koerber, Achintya Krishnan, Andrew Schultz
8:16 a.m.: John Lipp, James Gedemer, Mike Anderson
8:24 a.m.: Tyler Kamakian, John Capozzi, Jon Hubbard
8:32 a.m.: Chris Balke, Danny Phillips, Danny Capozzi
8:40 a.m.: Matt Hansen, Ben Shovers, Andre Antreassian
8:48 a.m.: Doug Kranz, David Barrera, Rich Baumgardt
8:56 a.m.: Jamie DeKeuster, Jim Webers, Brian Kelsey
9:04 a.m.: Eric Hertel, Tony Hetland, Tim Monfeli
9:12 a.m.: Joel DaPra, Joshua Sopczak, Ken Tregallas
9:20 a.m.: Chad Wilks, Patrick Aiello, Ken Heffel
9:28 a.m.: Ryan Pettibone, Greg Gain, Jim Covelli
9:36 a.m.: Blake Halvorsen, Alan Mills, Dan Fox
9:44 a.m.: Brian Pella, Ryan Vollmer, Derek Fox
9:52 a.m.: Craig Johnson, Bruce Hansen, Josh Towery
10 a.m.: Paul Lehmann, Keith Lally, Ian Schaefer
10:08 a.m.: Mike Maxwell, Cameron Stoewe, Matt Lojeski
10:16 a.m.: John Staehler, Joe Knapton, Barry Fruth
10:24 a.m.: John Feiner, Tom Chambers, Eric Chambers
10:33 a.m.: Brian Eitel, Jason Samuelian, Greg Romano
10:42 a.m.: Zach Shawhan, Chris Wood, Mike Masik
10:51 a.m.: Jay Christiansen, Bendt Bendtsen III, Eric Schroeckenthaler
11 a.m.: Todd Schaap, Paul Koszarek, Ricky Kuiper
FIRST FLIGHT
Saturday’s first-round scores
At Browns Lake G.C., par-72
76 — Scott Squire
77 — Phil Paulson
78 — Larry DeRosier
80 — Chris Huebner
85 — Bert Pina
86 — JeffreyScott Willis, Paul Bosanec
87 — Andy Vogel, Rick Birdsall
90 — Ryan Derler, Dan Long, Richard Kuiper
91 — Bob Vartanian
Sunday’s second-round tee times
At Ives Grove G.L., par-72
Blue nine to Red nine
9:30 a.m.: Ryan Derler, Richard Kuiper, Bob Vartanian
9:38 a.m.: Paul Bosanec, Andy Vogel, Dan Long
9:46 a.m.: Chris Huebner, Bert Pina, Rick Birdsall
9:54 a.m.: Scott Squire, Phil Paulson, Larry DeRosier, JeffreyScott Willis
SECOND FLIGHT
Saturday’s first-round scores
At Browns Lake G.C., par-72
80 — Mark Lesperance
81 — Dana Kahle, Rick Krummel
85 — Matt Ziegler
87 — Al Jaeger, Jeff Broshot, Ken Kotansky, Tom Stiffler
88 — Kenny Petersen
89 — Jacob Davis, John Steimle
90 — Steve Miley
91 — Mark Gunderson
94 — Rick Dezek
Sunday’s second-round tee times
At Ives Grove G.L., par 72
White nine to Blue nine
8:47 a.m.: Steve Miley, Mark Gunderson, Rick Dezek
8:55 a.m.: Kenny Petersen, Jacob Davis, John Steimle
9:03 a.m.: Rick Krummel, Jeff Broshot, Ken Kotansky, Tom Stiffler
9:11 a.m.: Mark Lesperance, Dana Kahle, Matt Ziegler, Al Jaeger
THIRD FLIGHT
Saturday’s first-round scores
At Browns Lake G.C., par 72
85 — Scott Cornwell, Al Henderson
91 — Dick Ruetz
92 — Rob Pederson
93 — Matthew Tregellas
94 — Kyle Johnson
96 — Teddy Slaughter, Gary Scheel
97 — Matt Giese, Eric Steimle, Jeremy Steimle
102 — Scott Thieme
106 — Mike Kateley
Sunday’s second-round tee times
At Ives Grove G.L., par 72
White nine to Blue nine
8:15 a.m.: Scott Thieme, Mike Kateley, Eric Steimle
8:23 a.m.: Teddy Slaughter, Gary Scheel, Jeremy Steimle
8:31 a.m.: Rob Pederson, Matthew Tregellas, Matt Giese
8:39 a.m.: Scott Cornwell, Al Henderson, Dick Ruetz, Kyle Johnson
