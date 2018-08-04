Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Racine County Men’s Open

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

At Ives Grove G.L., par 72

Second-round results

White nine to Blue nine

141 — Todd Schaap 68-73

142 — Paul Koszarek 72-70

143 — Ricky Kuiper 70-73

144 — Jay Christiansen 68-76

147 — Bendt Bendtsen III 75-72, Eric Schroeckenthaler 72-75, Zach Shawhan 71-76, Chris Wood 68-79

148 — Mike Masik 72-76

149 — Brian Eitel 77-72, Jason Samuelian 76-73, Greg Romano 72-77

150 — John Feiner 77-73, Tom Chambers 75-75, Eric Chambers 71-79

151 — John Staehler 73-78, Joe Knapton 74-77

153 — Barry Fruth 79-74, Mike Maxwell 78-75, Cameron Stoewe 76-77, Matt Lojeski 75-78

154 — Justin Kratochvil 77-77

155 — Paul Lehmann 76-79, Keith Lally 76-79

156 — Ian Schaefer 80-76, Craig Johnson 79-77, Bruce Hansen 79-77, Josh Towery 79-77

157 — Brian Pella 79-78, Ryan Vollmer 78-79

158 — Derek Fox 81-77, Blake Halvorsen 76-82

159 — Alan Mills 83-76, Dan Fox 80-79, Ryan Pettibone 77-82, Greg Gain 76-83

160 — Jim Covelli 80-80

162 — Chad Wilks 85-77, Patrick Aiello 81-81, Ken Heffel 81-81

163 — Joel DaPra 81-82, Joshua Sopczak 80-83

164 — Ken Tregallas 84-80, Eric Hertel 81-83, Tony Hetland 80-84, Tim Monfeli 79-85, Jamie DeKeuster 79-85, Jim Webers 78-86

167 — Brian Kelsey 80-87, Doug Kranz 80-87

169 — David Barrera 90-79, Rich Baumgardt 83-86

170 — Matt Hansen 86-84, Ben Shovers 86-84

171 — Andre Antreassian 86-85

172 — Chris Balke 87-85, Danny Phillips 88-84, Danny Capozzi 85-87

173 — Tyler Kamakian 90-83

174 — John Capozzi 86-88, Jon Hubbard 85-89

175 — John Lipp 86-89

177 — James Gedemer 89-88

179 — Brent Ogden 93-86, Mike Anderson 91-88

180 — Kyle Koerber 91-89

185 — Achintya Krishnan 99-86, Andrew Schultz 91-94

SUNDAY’S TEE TIMES

At Ives Grove G.L., par-72

Red nine to White nine

8 a.m.: Justin Kratochvil, Brent Ogden

8:08 a.m.: Kyle Koerber, Achintya Krishnan, Andrew Schultz

8:16 a.m.: John Lipp, James Gedemer, Mike Anderson

8:24 a.m.: Tyler Kamakian, John Capozzi, Jon Hubbard

8:32 a.m.: Chris Balke, Danny Phillips, Danny Capozzi

8:40 a.m.: Matt Hansen, Ben Shovers, Andre Antreassian

8:48 a.m.: Doug Kranz, David Barrera, Rich Baumgardt

8:56 a.m.: Jamie DeKeuster, Jim Webers, Brian Kelsey

9:04 a.m.: Eric Hertel, Tony Hetland, Tim Monfeli

9:12 a.m.: Joel DaPra, Joshua Sopczak, Ken Tregallas

9:20 a.m.: Chad Wilks, Patrick Aiello, Ken Heffel

9:28 a.m.: Ryan Pettibone, Greg Gain, Jim Covelli

9:36 a.m.: Blake Halvorsen, Alan Mills, Dan Fox

9:44 a.m.: Brian Pella, Ryan Vollmer, Derek Fox

9:52 a.m.: Craig Johnson, Bruce Hansen, Josh Towery

10 a.m.: Paul Lehmann, Keith Lally, Ian Schaefer

10:08 a.m.: Mike Maxwell, Cameron Stoewe, Matt Lojeski

10:16 a.m.: John Staehler, Joe Knapton, Barry Fruth

10:24 a.m.: John Feiner, Tom Chambers, Eric Chambers

10:33 a.m.: Brian Eitel, Jason Samuelian, Greg Romano

10:42 a.m.: Zach Shawhan, Chris Wood, Mike Masik

10:51 a.m.: Jay Christiansen, Bendt Bendtsen III, Eric Schroeckenthaler

11 a.m.: Todd Schaap, Paul Koszarek, Ricky Kuiper

FIRST FLIGHT

Saturday’s first-round scores

At Browns Lake G.C., par-72

76 — Scott Squire

77 — Phil Paulson

78 — Larry DeRosier

80 — Chris Huebner

85 — Bert Pina

86 — JeffreyScott Willis, Paul Bosanec

87 — Andy Vogel, Rick Birdsall

90 — Ryan Derler, Dan Long, Richard Kuiper

91 — Bob Vartanian

Sunday’s second-round tee times

At Ives Grove G.L., par-72

Blue nine to Red nine

9:30 a.m.: Ryan Derler, Richard Kuiper, Bob Vartanian

9:38 a.m.: Paul Bosanec, Andy Vogel, Dan Long

9:46 a.m.: Chris Huebner, Bert Pina, Rick Birdsall

9:54 a.m.: Scott Squire, Phil Paulson, Larry DeRosier, JeffreyScott Willis

SECOND FLIGHT

Saturday’s first-round scores

At Browns Lake G.C., par-72

80 — Mark Lesperance

81 — Dana Kahle, Rick Krummel

85 — Matt Ziegler

87 — Al Jaeger, Jeff Broshot, Ken Kotansky, Tom Stiffler

88 — Kenny Petersen

89 — Jacob Davis, John Steimle

90 — Steve Miley

91 — Mark Gunderson

94 — Rick Dezek

Sunday’s second-round tee times

At Ives Grove G.L., par 72

White nine to Blue nine

8:47 a.m.: Steve Miley, Mark Gunderson, Rick Dezek

8:55 a.m.: Kenny Petersen, Jacob Davis, John Steimle

9:03 a.m.: Rick Krummel, Jeff Broshot, Ken Kotansky, Tom Stiffler

9:11 a.m.: Mark Lesperance, Dana Kahle, Matt Ziegler, Al Jaeger

THIRD FLIGHT

Saturday’s first-round scores

At Browns Lake G.C., par 72 

85 — Scott Cornwell, Al Henderson

91 — Dick Ruetz

92 — Rob Pederson

93 — Matthew Tregellas

94 — Kyle Johnson

96 — Teddy Slaughter, Gary Scheel

97 — Matt Giese, Eric Steimle, Jeremy Steimle

102 — Scott Thieme

106 — Mike Kateley

Sunday’s second-round tee times

At Ives Grove G.L., par 72

White nine to Blue nine

8:15 a.m.: Scott Thieme, Mike Kateley, Eric Steimle

8:23 a.m.: Teddy Slaughter, Gary Scheel, Jeremy Steimle

8:31 a.m.: Rob Pederson, Matthew Tregellas, Matt Giese

8:39 a.m.: Scott Cornwell, Al Henderson, Dick Ruetz, Kyle Johnson

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments