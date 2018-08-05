Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Racine County Men’s Open

At Ives Grove G.L., par-72

Sunday’s final results

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Red nine to White nine

212 — Todd Schaap 68-73-71

219 — Eric Schroeckenthaler 72-75-72

220 — Paul Koszarek 72-70 78

220 — Ricky Kuiper 70-73-77

222 — Chris Wood 68-79-75

224 — Zack Shawhan 71-76-77

225 — Jay Christiansen 68-76-81

225 — Bendt Bendtsen III 75-72-78

227 — John Staehler 73-78-76

228 — Jason Samuelian 76-73-79

228 — Mike Masik 72-76-80

229 — John Feiner 77-73-79

230 — Paul Lehmann 76-79-75

230 — Brian Eitel 77-72-81

231 — Eric Chambers 71-79-81

232 — Cameron Stoewe 76-77-79

232 — Joe Knapton 74-77-81

232 — Tom Chambers 75-75-82

233 — Greg Romano 72-77-84

234 — Blake Halvorsen 76-82-76

234 — Ryan Vollmer 78-79-77

234 — Josh Towery 79-77-78

235 — Matt Lojeski 75-78-82

236 — Brian Pella 79-78-79

236 — Ian Schaefer 80-76-80

236 — Barry Fruth 79-74-83

237 — Mike Maxwell 78-75-84

238 — Ryan Pettibone 77-82-79

238 — Alan Mills 83-76-79

239 — Jim Covelli 80-80-79

239 — Bruce Hansen 79-77-83

239 — Keith Lally 76-79-84

240 — Ken Heffel 81-81-78

240 — Greg Gain 76-83-81

240 — Craig Johnson 79-77-84

241 — Justin Kratochvil 77-77-87

241 — Dan Fox 80-79-82

242 — Jamie DeKeuster 79-85-78

242 — Derek Fox 81-77-84

243 — Eric Hertel 81-83-79

244 — Tim Monfeli 79-85-80

245 — Jim Webers 78 86-81

245 — Chad Wilks 85-77 83

247 — Ken Tregallas 84-80-83

248 — Tony Hetland 80-84-84

248 — Patrick Aiello 81-81-86

249 — Doug Kranz 80-87-82

250 — Joshua Sopczak 80-83-87

251 — Joel DaPra 81-82-88

253 — Tyler Kamakian 90-83-80

254 — David Barrera 90-79-85

254 — Brian Kelsey 80-87-87

256 — Ben Shovers 86-84-86

257 — Danny Phillips 88-84-85

257 — Andre Antreassian 86-85-86

258 — Chris Balke 87-85-86

258 — Matt Hansen 86-84-88

260 — Danny Capozzi 85-87-88

261 — Jon Hubbard 85-89-87

262 — John Lipp 86-89-87

264 — Rich Baumgardt 83-86-95

268 — Andrew Schultz 91-94-83

268 — Mike Anderson 91-88-89

268 — John Capozzi 86-88-94

269 — Brent Ogden 93-86-90

270 — Kyle Koerber 91-89-90

270 — Achintya Krishnan 99-86-85

271 — James Gedemer 89-88-94

FIRST FLIGHT

Blue nine to Red nine

154 — Phil Paulson 77-77

156 — Scott Squire 76-80

162 — Larry DeRosier 78-84

163 — Chris Huebner 80-83

169 — Jeffrey Willis 86-83

173 — Bert Pina 85-88

173 — Rick Birdsall 87-86

175 — Paul Bosanec 86-89

176 — Richard Kuiper 90-86

178 — Dan Long 90-88

179 — Bob Vartanian 91-88

181 — Andy Vogel 87-94

182 — Ryan Derler 90-92

SECOND FLIGHT

White nine to Blue nine

166 — Rick Krummel 81-85

167 — Ken Kotansky 87-80

167 — Dana Kahle 81-86

169 — Mark Lesperance 80-89

173 — Tom Stiffler 87-86

176 — John Steimle 89-87

176 — Jeff Broshot 87-89

178 — Steve Miley 90-88

179 — Jacob Davis 89-90

179 — Matt Ziegler 85-94

181 — Al Jaeger 87-94

183 — Mark Gunderson 91-92

183 — Rick Dezek 94-89

190 — Kenny Petersen 88-102

THIRD FLIGHT

White nine to Blue nine

174 — Al Henderson 85-89

177 — Scott Cornwell 85-92

181 — Dick Ruetz 91-90

187 — Matthew Tregellas 93-94

188 — Teddy Slaughter 96-92

191 — Gary Scheel 96-95

192 — Eric Steimle 97-95

194 — Kyle Johnson 94-100

195 — Scott Thieme 102-93

195 — Rob Pederson 92-103

197 — Jeremy Steimle 97-100

198 — Matt Giese 97-101

199 — Mike Kateley 106-93

