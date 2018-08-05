Racine County Men’s Open
At Ives Grove G.L., par-72
Sunday’s final results
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Red nine to White nine
212 — Todd Schaap 68-73-71
219 — Eric Schroeckenthaler 72-75-72
220 — Paul Koszarek 72-70 78
220 — Ricky Kuiper 70-73-77
222 — Chris Wood 68-79-75
224 — Zack Shawhan 71-76-77
225 — Jay Christiansen 68-76-81
225 — Bendt Bendtsen III 75-72-78
227 — John Staehler 73-78-76
228 — Jason Samuelian 76-73-79
228 — Mike Masik 72-76-80
229 — John Feiner 77-73-79
230 — Paul Lehmann 76-79-75
230 — Brian Eitel 77-72-81
231 — Eric Chambers 71-79-81
232 — Cameron Stoewe 76-77-79
232 — Joe Knapton 74-77-81
232 — Tom Chambers 75-75-82
233 — Greg Romano 72-77-84
234 — Blake Halvorsen 76-82-76
234 — Ryan Vollmer 78-79-77
234 — Josh Towery 79-77-78
235 — Matt Lojeski 75-78-82
236 — Brian Pella 79-78-79
236 — Ian Schaefer 80-76-80
236 — Barry Fruth 79-74-83
237 — Mike Maxwell 78-75-84
238 — Ryan Pettibone 77-82-79
238 — Alan Mills 83-76-79
239 — Jim Covelli 80-80-79
239 — Bruce Hansen 79-77-83
239 — Keith Lally 76-79-84
240 — Ken Heffel 81-81-78
240 — Greg Gain 76-83-81
240 — Craig Johnson 79-77-84
241 — Justin Kratochvil 77-77-87
241 — Dan Fox 80-79-82
242 — Jamie DeKeuster 79-85-78
242 — Derek Fox 81-77-84
243 — Eric Hertel 81-83-79
244 — Tim Monfeli 79-85-80
245 — Jim Webers 78 86-81
245 — Chad Wilks 85-77 83
247 — Ken Tregallas 84-80-83
248 — Tony Hetland 80-84-84
248 — Patrick Aiello 81-81-86
249 — Doug Kranz 80-87-82
250 — Joshua Sopczak 80-83-87
251 — Joel DaPra 81-82-88
253 — Tyler Kamakian 90-83-80
254 — David Barrera 90-79-85
254 — Brian Kelsey 80-87-87
256 — Ben Shovers 86-84-86
257 — Danny Phillips 88-84-85
257 — Andre Antreassian 86-85-86
258 — Chris Balke 87-85-86
258 — Matt Hansen 86-84-88
260 — Danny Capozzi 85-87-88
261 — Jon Hubbard 85-89-87
262 — John Lipp 86-89-87
264 — Rich Baumgardt 83-86-95
268 — Andrew Schultz 91-94-83
268 — Mike Anderson 91-88-89
268 — John Capozzi 86-88-94
269 — Brent Ogden 93-86-90
270 — Kyle Koerber 91-89-90
270 — Achintya Krishnan 99-86-85
271 — James Gedemer 89-88-94
FIRST FLIGHT
Blue nine to Red nine
154 — Phil Paulson 77-77
156 — Scott Squire 76-80
162 — Larry DeRosier 78-84
163 — Chris Huebner 80-83
169 — Jeffrey Willis 86-83
173 — Bert Pina 85-88
173 — Rick Birdsall 87-86
175 — Paul Bosanec 86-89
176 — Richard Kuiper 90-86
178 — Dan Long 90-88
179 — Bob Vartanian 91-88
181 — Andy Vogel 87-94
182 — Ryan Derler 90-92
SECOND FLIGHT
White nine to Blue nine
166 — Rick Krummel 81-85
167 — Ken Kotansky 87-80
167 — Dana Kahle 81-86
169 — Mark Lesperance 80-89
173 — Tom Stiffler 87-86
176 — John Steimle 89-87
176 — Jeff Broshot 87-89
178 — Steve Miley 90-88
179 — Jacob Davis 89-90
179 — Matt Ziegler 85-94
181 — Al Jaeger 87-94
183 — Mark Gunderson 91-92
183 — Rick Dezek 94-89
190 — Kenny Petersen 88-102
THIRD FLIGHT
White nine to Blue nine
174 — Al Henderson 85-89
177 — Scott Cornwell 85-92
181 — Dick Ruetz 91-90
187 — Matthew Tregellas 93-94
188 — Teddy Slaughter 96-92
191 — Gary Scheel 96-95
192 — Eric Steimle 97-95
194 — Kyle Johnson 94-100
195 — Scott Thieme 102-93
195 — Rob Pederson 92-103
197 — Jeremy Steimle 97-100
198 — Matt Giese 97-101
199 — Mike Kateley 106-93
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.