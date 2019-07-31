The prevailing winds at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville are almost iconic around these parts. When most people think of Ives Grove, wind is first on their minds.
And if you can handle the wind, you can handle the rest of the championship flight field in the Racine County Men’s Open Championship.
That’s how Todd Schaap of Kenosha took care of business in last year’s County Open, shooting a 1-under-par 71 in the final round while most of his pursuers fell out of contention.
Whether he can do it again remains to be seen. Schaap, a member of Meadowbrook Country Club, is one of the favorites to repeat as Open champ.
Chasing him will be a host of strong players, led by 2019 Tri-Course winner Joe O’Brien. It is O’Brien’s first County Open in six years, but his victory in the Tri-Course puts him right at the top of the list.
Eric Schroeckenthaler, the assistant pro at Meadowbrook, finished second last year with a closing 72 and should be in the mix again, as should 2017 champion Ricky Kuiper and Paul Koszarek, who tied for third, and 2019 Tri-Course runner-up Chris Wood, who was fifth last year.
The County Open begins Friday with championship flight play at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington, then moves to Ives Grove for the final two rounds Saturday and Sunday. The first, second and third flights begin at Browns Lake Saturday and continue at Ives Grove Sunday.
Schaap started the final round with a one-shot lead last year over Koszarek, who kept it close until the back nine, when Schaap played steady and Koszarek and Kuiper struggled.
“Last year, the course played difficult with the wind,” Schaap said. “I struck the ball well and everything clicked for me last year.”
Schaap had a tough second round at this year’s Tri-Course, where two horrendous holes helped lead to an 86, and he said his game isn’t quite as sharp as it was last year.
Playing in the U.S. Senior Open in late June, where Schaap shot 76-74—150, was a valuable experience, but he said it hasn’t necessarily helped his game. Still, he’s looking forward to defending his title.
“I was satisfied with the way I played and it was a great experience,” Schaap said. “But I’ve played between then and now and I can’t say I’m playing well, but you never know what can happen in a tournament.
“I’m going into (the County Open) being optimistic. You can never go into a tournament thinking you’re going to play poorly — you go in and play the best you can.”
O’Brien will be the latest player to go for a rare County double. If he can win his fourth County Open, he would be the fourth player to win the Tri-Course and County Open in the same year. Only Dave Jones (1985), Jason Samuelian (1993) and Bendt Bendtsen III (2006 and 2008) have pulled off the feat.
If anyone can do it, it’s O’Brien. Even with a six-year absence, he still knows Ives Grove and the affect the wind can have on a player’s game there.
“I’ve played the course enough to not have any issues,” O’Brien said. “I know where to hit it and it comes down to how I’m hitting and putting.
“I know how to play the wind and I know how it’s going to blow.”
O’Brien’s Tri-Course victory didn’t come easy — he didn’t hit the ball well and needed a strong short game and solid putting to hold off Wood and Zach Shawhan — and O’Brien is expecting to be in the final mix.
“I’ve been swinging better the last few weeks than I was at the beginning (of the year), so I’m cautiously optimistic.”
Wood has had a solid year. In addition to taking second at the Tri-Course, he played well at the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship in Janesville, finishing at 2-under-par 214.
Don’t forget Kuiper, who won a Wisconsin State Open qualifier July 11. Kuiper got off to a rough start in the Tri-Course, but seems to have gotten his game back in shape.
A dark horse, perhaps, is Shawhan, who will be entering his sophomore year at Carthage College in Kenosha and reached the semifinals of the Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters last week. Ives Grove was Shawhan’s home course when he played for Case High School.
“I’m excited with the field we have,” said Ives Grove pro Pete Eitel. “It should be fun. I think the big names are the ones to watch, but it’s always fun to see someone new come up.
“It’s a strong field and I’m hoping for an exciting finish.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.