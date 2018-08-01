A rain delay and pressure from his competitors didn’t affect Ricky Kuiper last year in the final round of the Racine County Men’s Open.
Let’s see what the pressure of defending his first County Open title does this time around.
Kuiper made an impressive birdie after a rain delay last year to fend off Todd Schaap and win the tournament, breaking the five-year winning streak of Bendt Bendtsen III.
All three are in the Championship Flight field for this year’s County Open, which begins Friday at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington. The Championship flight moves to Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville for the final two rounds Saturday and Sunday.
Play in the other flights begins Saturday morning at Browns Lake.
Kuiper finished strong last year, with a birdie on the 16th hole, a par-4, 390-yard No. 7 hole on the White course, sealing the six-shot victory with a 209 total. He was pleased with his finish.
“It was crazy down the stretch,” said Kuiper, who will begin his final year of golf eligibility this fall at Butler University in Indianapolis. “I played well on the last few holes after the rain delay and it worked out well.
“I’m looking forward to defending my title.”
As for his picks as the other top challengers, he cited Schaap, Meadowbrook Country Club pro Jason Samuelian, Meadowbrook assistant pro Eric Schroeckenthaler and Chris Wood, who with Tony Romo led county players at last week’s Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship in Minocqua.
“There are a lot of good players in the field,” Kuiper said. “Whoever can put together three solid rounds (can win).”
Kuiper last year called his victory “pretty cool,” which is usually how he plays his game, especially in this tournament. For him and most of the players, the camaraderie is just as enjoyable as the golf.
“Those two tournaments (the Racine Tri-Course and County Open) are fun, just to be hanging around with everybody,” said Kuiper, who finished second to Romo at the Tri-Course a month ago. “It’s a good time.”
Schaap, who struggled to hit fairways in the final round of the Tri-Course last month and finished third, has been the first-round leader or co-leader in the County Open at Browns Lake the last two years, coincidentally the first two years he’s been eligible to play.
The six-time Kenosha County Open champion knows he needs to play well at Ives Grove to give himself a chance to win.
“My game plan is to go out and play every hole and see what that brings,” Schaap said. “My swing is not at 100 percent right now, but I think I’ll be able to manage what I have.”
“The last couple years, I’ve played well at Browns and hopefully I’ll get off to the same kind of start. I’d like to get some momentum to take into the weekend.”
Along with Kuiper and Bendtsen (“when the flag goes up, Mr. Bendtsen is always there,” Schaap said), Schaap said Chris Wood should be considered a strong contender. He led county entries at the State Amateur and “is playing a lot of good golf right now,” Schaap said. “You can’t discount him.”
Others on the list of contenders includes former Tri-Course champion Greg Romano, former County Open winner John Staehler and veteran player Tom Chambers.
“So many can win this tournament,” Schaap said.
And Bendtsen is still one of those players. His game wasn’t quite as sharp last year, but Bendtsen can never be counted out of the tournament, as five straight victories and eight Open titles overall can attest.
Kuiper is Bendtsen’s choice to win, but said Schaap and Wood should be part of the conversation.
“The streak was amazing, but it had to come to an end at some point,” Bendtsen said. “Ricky is definitely on his game right now.
“Todd is so consistent all the time and Woody never hits it out of play and doesn’t make mistakes.”
With his attention devoted to running the family bakery, Bendtsen doesn’t get to play golf as often, especially the competitive kind, but he tends to pull things together when he needs to.
“To be honest, it gets routine,” he said. “I go into the tournament the same way and don’t think about it. I take what I get at the time and try not get ahead of myself.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.