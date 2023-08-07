YORKVILLE — While Bendt Bendtsen III was winning his 11th Racine County Men’s Open championship Sunday, one of the event’s top champions was making his swan song.

Jim Covelli, the first County Open player to win the tournament four times and the leader in wins until Charlie Brown won his fifth in 2002, said Sunday the 51st County Open would be his last.

Covelli, who has played in every County Open since its inception in 1973, was also the first player to win County Open titles in three decades — he won in 1977, 1981, 1987 and 1990. Bendtsen joined him in the three-decade club in 2020 with wins in the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

Covelli almost won again in 2000, but finished second to Andy Podolak by three shots. Covelli has several other top-five finishes.

“It’s all downhill now,” Covelli said with laugh Sunday. “I’m spent. I had a good (golf) life. I’ve played in the State Amateur, the State Open for 30 years straight.”

He has also been to five national tournaments, with his most recent appearance in 2005 in the USGA Mid-Amateur Championship at the Honors Course in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He qualified for that tournament by winning a qualifier at Milwaukee Country Club with a bogey-free 2-under-par 68.

Covelli gave up competitive golf, at least on the state level, several years ago and has played regularly in the County Open and the Racine Tri-Course, where he won the Senior Division title and had the third-best overall score in the tournament in 2011.

“I’m not having a very good year,” Covelli said. “I shot horrible in the Tri-Course and didn’t do very good here (87-88-86—261, 61st place). This course is too big and I hit my driver so bad.”

To show his longevity, he said he played in the first round of the Open Friday with one player who wasn’t even born when he won his first two titles in the 1970s and the other who was born after his third title in 1987.

BENDTSEN RULES: A look through The Journal Times archives resulted in finding some pretty impressive statistics for Bendtsen in County Open play.

Perhaps the most telling stat is his scoring average in his 11 tournament wins. In those 33 rounds, he is averaging 69.12 strokes per round.

The red numbers (subpar scores) are his specialty. In his 33 title rounds, he has 26 subpar rounds and, even more impressively, 16 rounds in the 60s. He has two 64s, including one in the second round Saturday, along with three 65s, three 66s, one 67, two 68s and five 69s. He has just four rounds over par and three at par.

The oddball stat for Bendtsen happened this year. He opened tournament play Friday at Browns Lake in Burlington with a 73, making this his first championship with a first-round score over par.

In all of his previous 10 titles, he shot 70 or better at Browns Lake, including a 1-under 69 in 2008 when flooding resulted in a par-70 setup featuring two makeshift holes.

ICE, ICE BABY: To be able to play golf these days, two-time champion and this year’s runner-up, Mike Masik, has been taking extreme measures to help his ailing hip.

He has a condition that affects the circulation in his pelvis and results in his hip slipping out of joint now and then.

“My routine is to take two ice baths a day,” Masik said. “I put ice blocks in the water and say ‘this is a bad idea,’ then drop in.”

It obviously helped as he was able to shoot the best round of the day Sunday, a 4-under-par 68, to push Bendtsen a bit in the final round.

PAY UP, MOM: On the final hole of the tournament Sunday, 2017 champion Ricky Kuiper took advantage of a short tee box on the ninth hole of the White course.

The hole, which features water on both sides of the fairway, normally plays at 380 yards for the County Open, but the tees were set up at 320 yards.

Kuiper hit a driver off the tee and reached the green, leaving himself about a 20-foot putt for an eagle.

His mother, Vicki, half-jokingly told him she would give him $100 if he made the putt.

It rattled the cup, but went in, surprising Vicki and giving Kuiper a 1-over-par 73 for a three-round total of 1-over 217 and finish third.

To her credit, Mom paid up right away, but suggested strongly to put it toward his wedding. Kuiper and his fiancé, Alondra, are getting married on Sept. 23.

FINAL SCORES AND MORE: The final scores for all flights, along with player scorecards, player and course statistics, are available online at www.golfgenius.com/pages/9727088173225364030 or on the Golf Genius app with the GGID code 2023RCO.