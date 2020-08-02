County Open golf: Weather stretches anticipation of Bendtsen-Kuiper battle

Kuiper got one shot back on Red 8 (425 yards, par-4) when he scrambled for par again, this time from eight feet off the green by chipping to within six inches, while Bendtsen three-putted from 40 feet.

As they were about to finish the front nine, the horn sounded because of the threat of lightning.

Play was scheduled to resume at 5:45 p.m.

If the round was not finished, the tournament reverted to scores after 45 holes (nine holes Sunday), giving Bendtsen his 10th County Open title, twice as many as anyone else.

The First, Second and Third flights finished earlier Sunday, with two of the first-round leaders holding on to win the title.

In the First Flight, Michael Jones shot an 83 Sunday after a 73 Saturday, but he maintained his first-round advantage and finished at 156, five shots ahead of runner-up Jeffrey Willis (161), who also shot 83 after a 78 Saturday. David Nelson and Andrew Vogel tied for third (162).

In the Second Flight, Ryan Derler shot an 84 Sunday to go with his 79 from the first round for a total of 163 and won by two strokes over Jacob Davis (165), who shot an 83 to move up from a tie for third. Rick Birdsall (169) took third.