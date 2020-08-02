County Open golf: Weather stretches anticipation of Bendtsen-Kuiper battle

YORKVILLE — The Bendt Bendtsen-Ricky Kuiper show at Ives Grove Golf Links ran into a little snag Sunday.
Bendtsen and Kuiper, who were tied for the lead at 11-under-par 133 in the Racine County Men’s Open after Saturday’s second round, were still close after eight holes before a storm caused a delay of two and a half hours.
But the weather began to cooperate again and play resumed at 5:15 p.m.
The two were even after four holes on the Red course after each had a bogey and a birdie. Both players had eagle putts on the 560-yard, par-5 fifth hole and settled for birdies to get to 12-under.
Then came a potential turning point.
On Red 6, a 200-yard, par-3 hole, Kuiper had the honors and hit his tee shot to the right of the green, about 25 feet to the pin. Bendtsen put his tee shot 15 feet short of the hole.
Kuiper didn’t hit his chip shot well and left it about 18 feet from the pin, then came up three feet short on his par putt. He missed that putt and settled for double bogey, and Bendtsen followed with a perfect putt for birdie to create a three-shot swing.
Now trailing by three, Kuiper parred Red 7 (410 yards, par-4) despite hitting into bunkers on the fairway and by the green, and Bendtsen two-putted for par.
Kuiper got one shot back on Red 8 (425 yards, par-4) when he scrambled for par again, this time from eight feet off the green by chipping to within six inches, while Bendtsen three-putted from 40 feet.
As they were about to finish the front nine, the horn sounded because of the threat of lightning.
Play was scheduled to resume at 5:45 p.m.
If the round was not finished, the tournament reverted to scores after 45 holes (nine holes Sunday), giving Bendtsen his 10th County Open title, twice as many as anyone else.
The First, Second and Third flights finished earlier Sunday, with two of the first-round leaders holding on to win the title.
In the First Flight, Michael Jones shot an 83 Sunday after a 73 Saturday, but he maintained his first-round advantage and finished at 156, five shots ahead of runner-up Jeffrey Willis (161), who also shot 83 after a 78 Saturday. David Nelson and Andrew Vogel tied for third (162).
In the Second Flight, Ryan Derler shot an 84 Sunday to go with his 79 from the first round for a total of 163 and won by two strokes over Jacob Davis (165), who shot an 83 to move up from a tie for third. Rick Birdsall (169) took third.
In the Third Flight, Al Henderson, who shot a 91 Saturday, came back with an 84 Sunday to finish at 175 and beat first-round leader Jeff Broshot (176), who shot 91 Sunday after an 85 Saturday. Matt Tregellas was third (179).
This story will be updated.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!