County Open golf: Weather stretches anticipation of Bendtsen-Kuiper battle
RACINE COUNTY MEN’S OPEN

County Open golf: Weather stretches anticipation of Bendtsen-Kuiper battle

Ricky Kuiper

Ricky Kuiper tees off on the eighth hole of the Red course at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville Sunday during the final round of the Racine County Men's Open tournament. Kuiper parred the hole and Bendt Bendtsen three-putted for bogey, putting Kuiper within two shots of Bendtsen in the tournament. 

 ROBB LUEHR,

YORKVILLE — The Bendt Bendtsen-Ricky Kuiper show at Ives Grove Golf Links ran into a little snag Sunday.

Bendtsen and Kuiper, who were tied for the lead at 11-under-par 133 in the Racine County Men’s Open after Saturday’s second round, were still close after eight holes before a storm caused a delay of two and a half hours.

But the weather began to cooperate again and play resumed at 5:15 p.m.

The two were even after four holes on the Red course after each had a bogey and a birdie. Both players had eagle putts on the 560-yard, par-5 fifth hole and settled for birdies to get to 12-under.

Then came a potential turning point.

On Red 6, a 200-yard, par-3 hole, Kuiper had the honors and hit his tee shot to the right of the green, about 25 feet to the pin. Bendtsen put his tee shot 15 feet short of the hole.

Kuiper didn’t hit his chip shot well and left it about 18 feet from the pin, then came up three feet short on his par putt. He missed that putt and settled for double bogey, and Bendtsen followed with a perfect putt for birdie to create a three-shot swing.

Now trailing by three, Kuiper parred Red 7 (410 yards, par-4) despite hitting into bunkers on the fairway and by the green, and Bendtsen two-putted for par.

Kuiper got one shot back on Red 8 (425 yards, par-4) when he scrambled for par again, this time from eight feet off the green by chipping to within six inches, while Bendtsen three-putted from 40 feet.

As they were about to finish the front nine, the horn sounded because of the threat of lightning.

Play was scheduled to resume at 5:45 p.m.

If the round was not finished, the tournament reverted to scores after 45 holes (nine holes Sunday), giving Bendtsen his 10th County Open title, twice as many as anyone else.

The First, Second and Third flights finished earlier Sunday, with two of the first-round leaders holding on to win the title.

In the First Flight, Michael Jones shot an 83 Sunday after a 73 Saturday, but he maintained his first-round advantage and finished at 156, five shots ahead of runner-up Jeffrey Willis (161), who also shot 83 after a 78 Saturday. David Nelson and Andrew Vogel tied for third (162).

In the Second Flight, Ryan Derler shot an 84 Sunday to go with his 79 from the first round for a total of 163 and won by two strokes over Jacob Davis (165), who shot an 83 to move up from a tie for third. Rick Birdsall (169) took third.

In the Third Flight, Al Henderson, who shot a 91 Saturday, came back with an 84 Sunday to finish at 175 and beat first-round leader Jeff Broshot (176), who shot 91 Sunday after an 85 Saturday. Matt Tregellas was third (179).

This story will be updated.

Ricky Kuiper, golfer

Kuiper
Bendt Bendtsen III

Bendtsen

Rain delay

The final round of the Racine County Men's Open was delayed Sunday afternoon because of the weather. For updated version of this story, see www.journaltimes.com/sports

Racine County Men’s Open scores

At Ives Grove Golf Links, Yorkville

Saturday’s results

White course to Blue course, par-72

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Second-round scores

133 — Bendt Bendtsen 66-67, Ricky Kuiper 70-63

141 — Mike Masik 73-68

143 — Geoff LaFleur 73-70

145 — Jason Samuelian 75-70

146 — Joe O'Brien 71-75, Chris Wood 72-74, Matt Ellis 69-77

147 — Andy Podolak 79-68, Todd Schaap 73-74

149 — Ryan Fodor 76-73

150 — Brian Eitel 77-73, Paul Koszarek 76-74, Eric Schroeckenthaler 73-77, Tom Chambers 71-79

151 — John Feiner 76-75, Ramiro Romo 75-76

152 — Ken Heffel 80-72, Nate Koch 79-73, Alan Mills 76-76, John Daniels 76-76, Paul Lehmann 76-76

153 — Matt Lojeski 77-76, Connor Brown 78-75, Patrick Aiello 75-78

154 — Paul Zarek 80-74, Michael Turner 79-75

155 — Chad Kidwell 79-76, Ken Tregellas 78-77, Craig Johnson 77-78, Greg Romano 76-79, Joe Knapton 75-80

156 — Ian Schaefer 73-83

157 — Josh Sopczak 84-73, Zach Nash 80-77, Brayden Lopiccolo 80-77

158 — Dan Fox 80-78, Tim Monfeli 80-78, Barry Fruth 78-80, Eric Van Tubbergen 78-80, Jeff Thomas 77-81

159 — Chris Huebner 87-72

160 — Eric Hertel 82-78, Andre Antreassian 82-78, Ryan Tollaksen 79-81, Robb Shales 78-82

161 — Drew Matson 82-79, Simon Graham 80-81

162 — Mike Cerny 82-80, Ryan Pettibone 81-81

163 — Jay Christensen 83-80, Quinn Angel 81-82, Dan Kindl 79-84, Ben Adams 77-86, Justin Christensen 75-88

164 — Bruce Hansen 84-80, Dylan Olson 82-82, Jim Covelli 80-84

165 — John Lipp 88-77, Chris Balke 85-80, Greg Gain 83-82

Missed the cut

169 — Zak Lavassor 87-82

171 — Sam Nolan 87-84, Barry Proctor 82-89, Cameron Stoewe 83-88, Matt Hansen 82-89

172 — Tim Higgins 83-89, Josh Kratochvil 86-86

173 — Tyler Dahl 88-85

175 — Dave Jones 89-86

176 — Pete Caruso 87-89

177 — Brian Kelsey 85-92

184 — Matt Ziegler 91-93

186 — Bernard Willing 93-93

191 — David Braun 94-97

210 — Brent Ogden 102-108

WD — John Capozzi

WD — Tony Hetland

FIRST FLIGHT

First-round scores

73 — Michael Jones

78 — Jeffrey Willis

79 — Ken Kotansky, Larry DeRosier

80 — Cody Winiarski

81 — David Nelson, David Funk, Craig Fries

82 — Andrew Vogel

85 — David Smith, Cooper Siudak

WD — Mark Lesperance

Second Flight scores

First-round scores

79 — Ryan Derler

80 — Al Jaeger

82 — Benjamin Emmons, Jacob Davis

85 — Dave Maurer, Vinny Rottino

86 — Kenny Petersen, Rick Birdsall, Bob Vartanian

90 — Matt Giese, Andrew Hay

108 — Scott Thieme

THIRD FLIGHT

First-round scores

85 — Jeff Broshot

86 — Jesse Thielman

89 — Matt Tregellas, Paul Eberly

91 — Al Henderson

92 — Mike Kateley

96 — Bob Nyberg

98 — Ray Ziegler

99 — Martin Trudeau

102 — Kyle Johnson

103 — Brendan Doran

114 — Brian Nielsen

Scores, tee times, live scoring

Complete scores and tee times for all four flights of the County Open, along with live scoring during Sunday’s final round, can be found online at www.golfgenius.com/pages/6575181871326448476 or through the Golf Genius app. The login for the County Open is RCO2020.

