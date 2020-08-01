County Open golf: Kuiper scorches Ives Grove for course, tournament record

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — The casual observer of golf would probably not have guessed that Saturday was Ricky Kuiper’s sixth straight day of tournament golf.

That same casual observer also might not have predicted what the 23-year-old pulled off in the second round of the Racine County Men’s Open at Ives Grove Golf Links.

Kuiper shot a course and County Open record with a bogey-free 9-under-par 63, featuring birdies on half of his holes, and is tied for the top spot with nine-time champion Bendt Bendtsen III after the second round of the tournament.

Bendtsen was no slouch either Saturday, shooting a 5-under 67, but saw Kuiper, the 2017 champion, pull even at 11-under 133.

Bendtsen and Kuiper, who also played together Saturday, will be joined by 2004 champion Mike Masik in the final group, which is scheduled to tee off at 12:18 p.m. on the first hole of the Red course. Masik shot a 4-under 68 to move into third place at 141.

Kuiper, who played four rounds Monday through Thursday at Milwaukee Country Club in River Hills in the WSGA State Amateur Championship, opened his second round in the County Open with a birdie on the first hole of the White course, a 530-yard par-5, then had three straight pars before turning on the afterburners.