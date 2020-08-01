You have permission to edit this article.
County Open golf: Kuiper scorches Ives Grove for course, tournament record
County Open golf: Kuiper scorches Ives Grove for course, tournament record

Matt Ellis, golfer

Ellis

YORKVILLE — The casual observer of golf would probably not have guessed that Saturday was Ricky Kuiper’s sixth straight day of tournament golf.

That same casual observer also might not have predicted what the 23-year-old pulled off in the second round of the Racine County Men’s Open at Ives Grove Golf Links.

Kuiper shot a course and County Open record with a bogey-free 9-under-par 63, featuring birdies on half of his holes, and is tied for the top spot with nine-time champion Bendt Bendtsen III after the second round of the tournament.

Bendtsen was no slouch either Saturday, shooting a 5-under 67, but saw Kuiper, the 2017 champion, pull even at 11-under 133.

Bendtsen and Kuiper, who also played together Saturday, will be joined by 2004 champion Mike Masik in the final group, which is scheduled to tee off at 12:18 p.m. on the first hole of the Red course. Masik shot a 4-under 68 to move into third place at 141.

Kuiper, who played four rounds Monday through Thursday at Milwaukee Country Club in River Hills in the WSGA State Amateur Championship, opened his second round in the County Open with a birdie on the first hole of the White course, a 530-yard par-5, then had three straight pars before turning on the afterburners.

He had three straight birdies on White holes 5, 6 and 7, then after a par on 8, he added three more birdies on White 9 and Blue 1 and 2. After a scrambling par out of the fescue on Blue 3, he added a birdie on Blue 4, then had four straight pars before finishing with a birdie on Blue 9.

Kuiper shot 31 on the White course and 32 on Blue, hitting 17 greens in regulation and generally leaving himself reasonable putts for birdie.

Bendtsen, meanwhile, had birdies on all four par-5s to match Kuiper, and had back-to-back birdies on Blue 4 and 5. His only glitch was a bogey on Blue 8 after a bad bounce into a bunker.

Masik had five birdies in his first six holes en route to a 4-under 32 on the White course, then played even par on the back nine with one birdie and one bogey, respectively, on the first two holes of the Blue course.

+3 
Ricky Kuiper, golfer

Kuiper
+3 
Bendt Bendtsen III

Bendtsen
+3 
Mike Masik Jr., golfer

Masik

Racine County Men’s Open scores

At Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Friday’s results

Blue and Red courses, par-72

66 — Bendt Bendtsen

69 — Matt Ellis

70 — Ricky Kuiper

71 — Joe O'Brien, Tom Chambers

72 — Chris Wood

73 — Todd Schaap, Geoff LaFleur, Eric Schroeckenthaler, Mike Masik, Ian Schaefer

75 — Patrick Aiello, Jason Samuelian, Justin Christensen, Ramiro Romo, Joe Knapton

76 — John Daniels, Paul Lehmann, John Feiner, Paul Koszarek, Alan Mills, Greg Romano, Ryan Fodor

77 — Jeff Thomas, Brian Eitel, Craig Johnson, Ben Adams, Matt Lojeski

78 — Connor Brown, Eric Van Tubbergen, Robb Shales, Ken Tregellas, Barry Fruth

79 — Chad Kidwell, Dan Kindl, Nate Koch, Ryan Tollaksen, Michael Turner, Andy Podolak

80 — Brayden Lopiccolo, Ken Heffel, Paul Zarek, Zach Nash, Simon Graham, Jim Covelli, Dan Fox, Tim Monfeli

81 — Ryan Pettibone, Quinn Angel

82 — Matt Hansen, Andre Antreassian, Dylan Olson, Drew Matson, Mike Cerny, Eric Hertel, Barry Proctor

83 — Cameron Stoewe, Jay Christensen, Greg Gain, Tim Higgins

84 — Josh Sopczak, Tony Hetland, Bruce Hansen, John Capozzi

85 — Brian Kelsey, Chris Balke

86 — Josh Kratochvil

87 — Pete Caruso, Chris Huebner, Zak Lavassor, Sam Nolan

88 — Tyler Dahl, John Lipp

89 — Dave Jones

91 — Matt Ziegler

93 — Bernard Willing

94 — David Braun

102 — Brent Ogden

