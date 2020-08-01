County Open golf: Kuiper scorches Ives Grove for course record, ties Bendtsen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — The casual observer of golf would probably not have guessed that Saturday was Ricky Kuiper’s sixth straight day of tournament golf.

That same casual observer also probably could not have predicted what the 23-year-old pulled off in the second round of the Racine County Men’s Open at Ives Grove Golf Links.

Kuiper set a course and County Open record with a 9-under-par 63, featuring birdies on half of his holes, and is tied for the top spot in the tournament with nine-time champion Bendt Bendtsen III.

Bendtsen, 34, was no slouch either Saturday, shooting a 5-under 67, but saw Kuiper, the 2017 champion, pull even at 11-under 133.

Bendtsen and Kuiper, who also played together Saturday, will be joined by 2004 champion Mike Masik in the final group Sunday, which is scheduled to tee off at 12:18 p.m. on the first hole of the Red course. Masik shot a 4-under 68 to move into third place at 141.

Kuiper has been remarkably consistent in the County Open since his first appearance in 2012 at age 15. He has played in the final County Open pairing in each of the last four tournaments and six of the last seven, missing only in 2016. He played in the penultimate group in 2012.