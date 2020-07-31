County Open golf: Bendtsen sprints to first-round lead

Bendtsen was firing on all cylinders in his first round, which started on the Blue course. He had three birdies in his first four holes and had five on his first nine during a 4-under 32. He had seven pars and two more birdies on his second nine (Red course).

Ellis, an Oak Creek resident who joined Meadowbrook Country Club this year and became eligible to play in the County Open, started fast too, with back-to-back birdies to open the round. He added two more birdies on the back nine.

Not bad, considering he hasn’t played at Ives Grove since he played high school golf for Kenosha Tremper in the early 2000s.

Kuiper, coming off four days of play in the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship, started on Blue, but warmed up on his second nine with three birdies in a four-hole span.

O’Brien had birdies on two of the four par-3 holes, along with one double bogey.

Chambers, the only one of the top five to start on the Red course, birdies three of his first five holes after a bogey start, then finished his round with a nice par save from a bunker next to the ninth green of the White course.

Wood, who also started on the Red course, had a bogey and a birdie on each nine for his 72.

