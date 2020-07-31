County Open golf: Bendtsen sprints to first-round lead

Bendt Bendtsen III didn’t waste any time in beginning his quest for his 10th Racine County Men’s Open title.
Bendtsen, who had to rally from seven shots behind last year to win No. 9, shot a 6-under-par 66 Thursday and opened the tournament with a three-shot lead over Matt Ellis, who played with Bendtsen and shot a 3-under 69.
Right behind Ellis were the four other players to shoot par or better Thursday. Ricky Kuiper, the 2017 County Open champion, had a 2-under 70, three-time champion Joe O’Brien and perennial contender Tom Chambers each shot a 71, and 2019 runner-up Chris Wood had an even-par 72.
Five players — 2018 champion Todd Schaap, 2019 second-round leader Geoff LaFleur, Meadowbrook Country Club assistant pro Eric Schroeckenthaler, 2004 County champion Mike Masik and Ives Grove assistant pro Ian Schaefer — each shot 73s to stay in the mix.
Tee times for the second round of the Championship Flight begin at 9:10 a.m. Saturday and continue at 10-minute intervals. The final group of Bendtsen, Ellis and Kuiper is scheduled to tee off at 1:20 p.m. Full tee times for all flights are available at https://rco2020.golfgenius.com/pages/6575181870655359835 or by downloading the Golf Genius app. The password for the County Open is RCO2020.
Bendtsen was firing on all cylinders in his first round, which started on the Blue course. He had three birdies in his first four holes and had five on his first nine during a 4-under 32. He had seven pars and two more birdies on his second nine (Red course).
Ellis, an Oak Creek resident who joined Meadowbrook Country Club this year and became eligible to play in the County Open, started fast too, with back-to-back birdies to open the round. He added two more birdies on the back nine.
Not bad, considering he hasn’t played at Ives Grove since he played high school golf for Kenosha Tremper in the early 2000s.
Kuiper, coming off four days of play in the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship, started on Blue, but warmed up on his second nine with three birdies in a four-hole span.
O’Brien had birdies on two of the four par-3 holes, along with one double bogey.
Chambers, the only one of the top five to start on the Red course, birdies three of his first five holes after a bogey start, then finished his round with a nice par save from a bunker next to the ninth green of the White course.
Wood, who also started on the Red course, had a bogey and a birdie on each nine for his 72.
