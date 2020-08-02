County Open golf: Bendtsen reigns in the rain for 10th title

YORKVILLE — In the strangest of years, why shouldn’t you expect something strange from even a local golf tournament?
Sunday’s final round of the Racine County Men’s Open at Ives Grove Golf Links included:
• Two evenly-matched combatants in Bendt Bendtsen and Ricky Kuiper, who began the final round tied for the lead at 11-under-par 133;
• A nearly three-hour delay because of lightning and rain;
• A potential record run by a player not in contention;
• The two leaders both hitting their tee shots in the water on the final hole of regulation;
• And, to top everything off, a playoff in the rain.
The one constant in all of this: Bendtsen.
The 34-year-old kringle maker beat Kuiper with a par on the first playoff hole to win for the second straight year and claim his 10th championship overall, twice as many as the next best player, Charlie Brown, in the 48 years of the tournament.
“I was thinking about having a chance to win 10 (Sunday) morning,” Bendtsen said after the round. “I played in my first County Open when I was 17 years old and I’m playing with Bruce Hansen, Jim Covelli and all these guys, and I was thinking it would be awesome to win one, and now I have 10.
“I never thought I would have won that many. I didn’t expect to achieve this, it just happened. I look back now and it’s a pretty cool achievement.”
On paper, the battle between Bendtsen and Kuiper didn’t seem exciting as each player parred the first six holes after play resumed at about 5:15 p.m. as a cool breeze blew and darkness started settling in because of thick grey clouds.
It took all of Bendtsen’s will to get back into a competitive mode.
“I just had a hard time getting back into the round after the rain delay,” Bendtsen said. “It was hard for me to adjust back to the green speeds, I got a little tight with my swing and it was hard for me to get into battle mode.
“It’s always tough playing in the rain — the course played a lot longer.”
Bendtsen had a golden opportunity to regain a two-shot cushion with three holes to play, but he left a four-foot birdie putt just short on White 6 (455 yards, par-4), while Kuiper chipped within three feet to scramble for par and stay one back.
That took on more significance as Kuiper pulled even with Bendtsen on the next hole, No. 7 on the White course (390 yards, par-4), with the only birdie of the back nine by either player.
Kuiper, 23, who set a course and County Open record in the second round Saturday with a 9-under-par 63, hit his approach shot about eight feet past the pin, but drilled the birdie putt to tie Bendtsen at 12-under-par.
“I even thought I hit it over the green, but it ended up just being at the back edge,” Kuiper said. I had an uphill putt, a little right to left, and it was actually a great spot.
“But Bendt made some great putts to keep the match all square.”
After both made par on the 17th hole (180-yard, par-3 White No. 8) — Kuiper lipped out his birdie putt from 12 feet — then both dunked their tee shots in the pond on the right side of the fairway on White 9.
After their drops, Kuiper hit his third shot just right of the green and chipped to three feet, while Bendtsen hit in the left bunker and plopped his shot three feet past the hole. Both made their putts and it was off to the playoff hole.
Bendtsen had the honor to tee off first and hit his tee shot into the right bunker. Kuiper got an even worse break on his tee shot, leaving it out to the right and landing between a pair of large pine trees just in front of that same bunker.
“I’ve been playing a little draw this week and I hung my tee shot out and ended up right behind the tree,” Kuiper said.
Bendtsen hit a solid shot on the green about 35 feet short of the pin, and Kuiper was forced to punch out, leaving his shot about 40 yards short of the pin. He pitched to within 25 feet of the hole.
“I had a wedge coming in and with the rain, I wasn’t quite sure if the ball would skid or stop,” Kuiper said. “I hit short and it more dug into the green. “He hit a great lag putt up there and I knew I had to make that 20-footer for par, otherwise it was over.”
Bendtsen’s birdie putt had enough steam on it, but just tailed below the hole at the end, leaving a tap-in for par. Kuiper’s par putt rolled about five feet past the hole and Bendtsen’s tap-in won it.
Before the rain delay, though, came a potential turning point.
The two were even after four holes on the Red course after each had a bogey and a birdie. Both players had eagle putts on the 560-yard, par-5 fifth hole and settled for birdies to get to 12-under.
Then, on Red 6, a 200-yard, par-3 hole, Kuiper had the honors and hit his tee shot to the right of the green, about 25 feet from the pin. Bendtsen put his tee shot on the green 15 feet short of the hole.
Kuiper’s ball sat in an odd lie against the grain of the grass and he hit his chip shot well short of the pin, about 18 feet from the pin. He came up three feet short on his par putt and Bendtsen followed with a perfect putt for birdie. Kuiper missed his bogey putt also, settling for double bogey to create a three-shot swing.
“It was definitely on my mind before we teed off that this could happen,” Bendtsen said during the rain delay. “It could be important in case it did get called. It still would be an unfortunate way to end, nobody wants to win that way.”
Now trailing by three, Kuiper parred Red 7 (410 yards, par-4) despite hitting into bunkers on the fairway and by the green, and Bendtsen two-putted for par.
Kuiper got one shot back on Red 8 (425 yards, par-4) when he scrambled for par again, this time from eight feet off the green by chipping to within six inches, while Bendtsen three-putted from 40 feet.
As they were about to putt on the ninth green, the horn sounded because of the threat of lightning and play halted.
After an initial delay of about an hour, the final group was sent out to finish the ninth hole. Kuiper had a look at a 35-foot eagle putt, which he put a foot past the cup and tapped in for birdie. Bendtsen was just short of the green, chipped to 15 feet and two putted for par to allow Kuiper back within one shot.
If they could not continue the tournament after that, the tournament would have reverted to the scores after 45 holes (nine holes Sunday), which would have given Bendtsen his 10th County Open title anyway.
Including his four rounds at the WSGA State Amateur Championship this week, Kuiper played seven rounds of golf (126 holes), plus one.
“I played a lot of golf this week, but I don’t think fatigue played a factor,” Kuiper said. “This is a great tournament and it’s fun every year. It was tough not getting it done at the end, but it was fun.”
Playoffs a rarity
Sunday’s playoff was just the third playoff in the tournament since 2001.
That year, John Staehler beat Charlie Brown on the first playoff hole.
In 2010, Joe O’Brien outlasted Bendtsen in a three-hole playoff for his third Open win.
Podolak on fire
Andy Podolak, the director of instruction at Range Time at Ives Grove, appeared to have a chance to match the course-record 63 Kuiper shot Saturday with a sizzling start in Sunday’s final round.
Podolak, the 2000 County Open champion and former St. Catherine’s standout, had an eagle on Red 5 and shot 6-under 30 on the front nine, He even had a birdie on White 1 to begin his second nine to go 7-under, but play was halted right after that and the delay appeared to take Podolak out of his game.
He had a three-hole stretch of double bogey-bogey-bogey on the White course and finished with a 3-under 69, still the best round of the day, to finish third with 216, 11 behind Bendtsen and Kuiper.
Todd Schaap was the only other player under par Sunday — he shot 2-under 70 — and he was fourth at 217. Geoff LaFleur rounded out the top five at 75.
Mike Masik, who played in the final group, shot a 79 and tied for seventh.
Flight winners
The First, Second and Third flights finished earlier Sunday, with two of the first-round leaders holding on to win the title.
FIRST FLIGHT: Michael Jones shot an 83 Sunday after a 73 Saturday, but he maintained his first-round advantage and finished at 156, five shots ahead of runner-up Jeffrey Willis (161), who also shot 83 after a 78 Saturday. David Nelson and Andrew Vogel tied for third (162).
SECOND FLIGHT: Ryan Derler shot an 84 Sunday to go with his 79 from the first round for a total of 163 and won by two strokes over Jacob Davis (165), who shot an 83 to move up from a tie for third. Rick Birdsall (169) took third.
THIRD FLIGHT: Al Henderson, who shot a 91 Saturday, came back with an 84 Sunday to finish at 175 and beat first-round leader Jeff Broshot (176), who shot 91 Sunday after an 85 Saturday. Matt Tregellas was third (179).
