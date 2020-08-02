County Open golf: Bendtsen reigns in the rain for 10th title

“I had a wedge coming in and with the rain, I wasn’t quite sure if the ball would skid or stop,” Kuiper said. “I hit short and it more dug into the green. “He hit a great lag putt up there and I knew I had to make that 20-footer for par, otherwise it was over.”

Bendtsen’s birdie putt had enough steam on it, but just tailed below the hole at the end, leaving a tap-in for par. Kuiper’s par putt rolled about five feet past the hole and Bendtsen’s tap-in won it.

Before the rain delay, though, came a potential turning point.

The two were even after four holes on the Red course after each had a bogey and a birdie. Both players had eagle putts on the 560-yard, par-5 fifth hole and settled for birdies to get to 12-under.

Then, on Red 6, a 200-yard, par-3 hole, Kuiper had the honors and hit his tee shot to the right of the green, about 25 feet from the pin. Bendtsen put his tee shot on the green 15 feet short of the hole.

Kuiper’s ball sat in an odd lie against the grain of the grass and he hit his chip shot well short of the pin, about 18 feet from the pin. He came up three feet short on his par putt and Bendtsen followed with a perfect putt for birdie. Kuiper missed his bogey putt also, settling for double bogey to create a three-shot swing.