Racine County Men’s Open

At Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, par-72

Sunday’s final scores

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Red nine to White nine

210 — Bendt Bendtsen 70-74-66

215 — Chris Wood 74-71-70

216 — Geoff LaFleur 69-68-79

216 — Ricky Kuiper 71-71-74

219 — Joe O'Brien 69-73-77

219 — Ben Shovers 72-70-77

220 — Zach Shawhan 79-72-69

221 — Paul Zarek 73-72-76

222 — Eric Van Tubbergen 74-75-73

222 — Brian Eitel 72-72-78

223 — Chad Kidwell 77-71-75

224 — John Staehler 74-77-73

225 — Greg Romano 75-72-78

227 — Jay Christiansen 72-80-75

227 — David Winget 77-72-78

227 — Paul Koszarek 75-71-81

228 — Tom Chambers 74-77-77

228 — Jason Samuelian 75-76-77

228 — Ken Heffel 73-77-78

229 — Zach Nash 79-75-75

230 — Alan Mills 81-75-74

231 — Charlie Buhler 78-75-78

231 — Ian Schaefer 74-79-78

231 — Todd Schaap 75-77-79

231 — Greg Gain 75-76-80

231 — Eric Schroeckenthaler 74-74-83

232 — Ryan Vollmer 79-76-77

233 — Scott Brooks 76-82-75

235 — Tim Monfeli 85-71-79

236 — Adam Vanderheyden 84-80-72

236 — Jim Covelli 79-77-80

236 — Josh Sopczak 80-75-81

237 — Ryan Pettibone 79-76-82

240 — Paul Lehmann 80-79-81

240 — Patrick Aiello 84-78-78

241 — Barry Fruth 84-76-81

241 — Joe Knapton 76-80-85

243 — Ryan Fodor 76-88-79

243 — Andre Antreassian 79-83-81

244 — Justin Kratochvil 88-80-76

245 — Eric Hertel 86-83-76

248 — Bruce Hansen 81-81-86

251 — Dan Fox 82-87-82

253 — Matt Hansen 82-87-84

254 — Tony Hetland 84-87-83

254 — David Barrera 81-86-87

254 — Kristopher Kahle 81-85-88

255 — Chris Balke 83-85-87

255 — Tim Higgins 91-77-87

256 — Jon Hubbard 92-84-80

256 — Andrew Schultz 85-85-86

258 — Tom Pfeiffer 83-85-90

259 — Brian Kelsey 83-90-86

259 — Josh Kratochvil 88-84-87

259 — John Lipp 86-83-90

259 — Chad Wilks 84-83-92

261 — Cameron Stoewe 85-89-87

264 — Doug Kranz 89-85-90

265 — Dylan Olson 93-88-84

274 — Achintya Krishnan 92-89-93

276 — Brent Ogden 93-86-97

278 — Hubie Braun 94-89-95

FIRST FLIGHT

Blue nine to Red nine

159 — Chris Huebner 80-79

162 — Max Hynek 85-77

165 — Scott Squire 83-82

166 — David Nelson 84-82

166 — Ryan Derler 82-84

169 — Larry DeRosier 83-86

170 — Steve Miley 88-82

174 — Randy Miller 87-87

176 — Greg Capoun 87-89

178 — Dave Smith 96-82

184 — Rick Dezek 89-95

187 — Bert Pina 97-90

SECOND FLIGHT

White nine to Blue nine

161 — John Steimle 82-79

163 — Jacob Davis 87-76

164 — Al Jaeger 82-82

167 — Eric Steimle 88-79

167 — David Funk 81-86

170 — Rick Birdsall 80-90

172 — Bob Vartanian 82-90

172 — Thom Stiffler 84-88

173 — Bill Johnson 87-86

177 — Kenny Petersen 93-84

177 — Mark Lesperance 90-87

177 — Dave Maurer 87-90

178 — Andrew Hay 91-87

179 — Matt Giese 88-91

180 — Rick Krummel 94-86

185 — Dana Kahle 92-93

190 — Dan Long 98-92

THIRD FLIGHT

White nine to Blue nine

171 — Al Henderson 86-85

177 — Jeremy Steimle 90-87

178 — Mark Gunderson 84-94

178 — Jesse Thielman 88-90

180 — Jeff Broshot 85-95

181 — Ray Ziegler 92-89

188 — Todd Dunnum 89-99

191 — Vincent Rottino 95-96

192 — Rob Pederson 94-98

193 — Paul Eberly 95-98

195 — Kyle Johnson 102-93

196 — Todd Petersen 93-103

197 — Scott Thieme 100-97

202 — Mike Kateley 105-97

