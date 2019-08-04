Racine County Men’s Open
At Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, par-72
Sunday’s final scores
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Red nine to White nine
210 — Bendt Bendtsen 70-74-66
215 — Chris Wood 74-71-70
216 — Geoff LaFleur 69-68-79
216 — Ricky Kuiper 71-71-74
219 — Joe O'Brien 69-73-77
219 — Ben Shovers 72-70-77
220 — Zach Shawhan 79-72-69
221 — Paul Zarek 73-72-76
222 — Eric Van Tubbergen 74-75-73
222 — Brian Eitel 72-72-78
223 — Chad Kidwell 77-71-75
224 — John Staehler 74-77-73
225 — Greg Romano 75-72-78
227 — Jay Christiansen 72-80-75
227 — David Winget 77-72-78
227 — Paul Koszarek 75-71-81
228 — Tom Chambers 74-77-77
228 — Jason Samuelian 75-76-77
228 — Ken Heffel 73-77-78
229 — Zach Nash 79-75-75
230 — Alan Mills 81-75-74
231 — Charlie Buhler 78-75-78
231 — Ian Schaefer 74-79-78
231 — Todd Schaap 75-77-79
231 — Greg Gain 75-76-80
231 — Eric Schroeckenthaler 74-74-83
232 — Ryan Vollmer 79-76-77
233 — Scott Brooks 76-82-75
235 — Tim Monfeli 85-71-79
236 — Adam Vanderheyden 84-80-72
236 — Jim Covelli 79-77-80
236 — Josh Sopczak 80-75-81
237 — Ryan Pettibone 79-76-82
240 — Paul Lehmann 80-79-81
240 — Patrick Aiello 84-78-78
241 — Barry Fruth 84-76-81
241 — Joe Knapton 76-80-85
243 — Ryan Fodor 76-88-79
243 — Andre Antreassian 79-83-81
244 — Justin Kratochvil 88-80-76
245 — Eric Hertel 86-83-76
248 — Bruce Hansen 81-81-86
251 — Dan Fox 82-87-82
253 — Matt Hansen 82-87-84
254 — Tony Hetland 84-87-83
254 — David Barrera 81-86-87
254 — Kristopher Kahle 81-85-88
255 — Chris Balke 83-85-87
255 — Tim Higgins 91-77-87
256 — Jon Hubbard 92-84-80
256 — Andrew Schultz 85-85-86
258 — Tom Pfeiffer 83-85-90
259 — Brian Kelsey 83-90-86
259 — Josh Kratochvil 88-84-87
259 — John Lipp 86-83-90
259 — Chad Wilks 84-83-92
261 — Cameron Stoewe 85-89-87
264 — Doug Kranz 89-85-90
265 — Dylan Olson 93-88-84
274 — Achintya Krishnan 92-89-93
276 — Brent Ogden 93-86-97
278 — Hubie Braun 94-89-95
FIRST FLIGHT
Blue nine to Red nine
159 — Chris Huebner 80-79
162 — Max Hynek 85-77
165 — Scott Squire 83-82
166 — David Nelson 84-82
166 — Ryan Derler 82-84
169 — Larry DeRosier 83-86
170 — Steve Miley 88-82
174 — Randy Miller 87-87
176 — Greg Capoun 87-89
178 — Dave Smith 96-82
184 — Rick Dezek 89-95
187 — Bert Pina 97-90
SECOND FLIGHT
White nine to Blue nine
161 — John Steimle 82-79
163 — Jacob Davis 87-76
164 — Al Jaeger 82-82
167 — Eric Steimle 88-79
167 — David Funk 81-86
170 — Rick Birdsall 80-90
172 — Bob Vartanian 82-90
172 — Thom Stiffler 84-88
173 — Bill Johnson 87-86
177 — Kenny Petersen 93-84
177 — Mark Lesperance 90-87
177 — Dave Maurer 87-90
178 — Andrew Hay 91-87
179 — Matt Giese 88-91
180 — Rick Krummel 94-86
185 — Dana Kahle 92-93
190 — Dan Long 98-92
THIRD FLIGHT
White nine to Blue nine
171 — Al Henderson 86-85
177 — Jeremy Steimle 90-87
178 — Mark Gunderson 84-94
178 — Jesse Thielman 88-90
180 — Jeff Broshot 85-95
181 — Ray Ziegler 92-89
188 — Todd Dunnum 89-99
191 — Vincent Rottino 95-96
192 — Rob Pederson 94-98
193 — Paul Eberly 95-98
195 — Kyle Johnson 102-93
196 — Todd Petersen 93-103
197 — Scott Thieme 100-97
202 — Mike Kateley 105-97
