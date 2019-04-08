Sleet was falling and the temperature was sliding into the mid 30s as Sarah Busey slogged through the saturated University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.
As course managers used a squeegee to push away accumulating water, golfers dressed in parkas grinded their way through the final round of the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament Oct. 14, 2014. But Sarah Busey, then a sophomore at St. Catherine’s, kept her composure during the brutal round and willed her way to a third-place finish.
“It was like 36 degrees and sleeting the entire time,” said Busey, who went on to win the Division 2 state championship as a senior in 2017. “The wind was howling so bad that I had wind burns for the next week. It was really trying conditions.”
That was Busey in miserable conditions.
You should see her playing golf in the warm weather of Santa Clara, where she has played collegiately for the last two years.
Escaping the long Wisconsin winters that used to curtail her time on the course, Busey has been able to hit the links pretty much whenever she chooses. Which is just about every day.
“I’m way more consistent,” she said. “I don’t have to think about those four months off in the winter when I just hit into nets. I can see the ball flight, I can work on my short game in more accurate ways and I’m making way better contact with the ball.
“So I think, overall, my game has progressed a lot.”
That was never more evident at the Fresno State Classic, which concluded last Tuesday. It was at the Copper River Country Club in Fresno and Busey took ownership of that course by the end of the tournament.
She made five birdies during the final round, the last of which closed out a 5-under-par 67 on the par-5 fifth hole. Her performance, which matched a program record, was two strokes better than her previous-low collegiate round of 69. She had accomplished that twice, with the most recent coming one day earlier in the opening round of the tournament.
To say the least, California’s climate has helped bring out the most with Busey’s considerable skills.
“I was hitting a lot of fairways and then hitting a lot of greens and my putter was rolling very nicely,” she said. “So I was able to make a lot of clutch birdie putts leading up to that 18th hole.
“I kind of knew where I was in terms of being under par, but I wasn’t really focused on, ‘Oh, I need one more birdie and I’ll be at 67.’ It was more. ‘Let’s get my team as high up in the tournament as I can,’ and I was able to do that. So I’m proud of that.”
The Broncos’ final-round 284 gave them a 54-hole total of 870, which was the second lowest in program history. They were 14 strokes behind tournament champion UC Davis.
As for Busey, she had a four-round total of 212, which was just three strokes off the pace of champion Christine Danielsson of UC Davis. She moved up seven places on the leaderboard during the final day of the tournament.
“She’s developed a lot in the almost two years that she’s been here,” said Santa Clara coach Krystal Kelly, an All-American for the 2004 NCAA champion UCLA women’s golf team. “I want to say that her scoring average in the fall of her freshman year (in 2017) was probably around 78. And now she’s at 73.
“I’m not saying I’m the make or break in this. We have a program in place to develop the players if they really put in the time and she has definitely put in the time to do that. It’s been fun to watch her grow.”
And this is just the start for a young golfer who doesn’t consider it likely that she’ll ever again call Wisconsin her home. There has simply been so much growth in her game at Santa Clara, a picturesque place 45 miles southeast of San Francisco, to live in a cold-weather climate again.
“I love the area,” said Busey, who has a 3.5 grade-point average and is majoring in finance. “It’s a great place to go to school because it’s not too big. The campus is beautiful, I’m able to study outside, it clears my head a little bit and it keeps me from the harsh winters in Wisconsin.
“I like the golf courses that we have access to. They’re super nice and accommodating and the courses are absolutely beautiful. I think being able to practice at such difficult and rewarding courses helps us when we’re playing in tournaments.”
After two more years at Santa Clara, Busey hopes to follow in the footsteps of her golfing hero, Paula Creamer, and take a crack at the LPGA Tour.
“It definitely is a goal,” she said. “I want to see my game progress a little more. I’m going to work a little harder and try to dial in on some of the things I know I need to work on.”
Kelly, Santa Clara’s coach since 2011 who played on the Tour from 2006-08, sees Busey’s goal as realistic.
“I think she has the ability,” Kelly said. “Obviously, she has two years left to improve and it may take a little more time after college. But she has the work ethic for it and she has picked up an incredible amount of distance that will be helpful when she gets to that point.
“With two years left to develop, the sky’s the limit for her right now.”
