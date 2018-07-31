Racine’s Sarah Busey improved in the second round of the Badger Mutual Insurance Women’s Amateur Championship Tuesday.
Busey, who plays golf for Santa Clara (Calif.) University, shot a 3-over-par 76 to finish in 11th place in the tournament at Brown Deer Park Golf Course in Milwaukee with a total of 155.
Taitum Beck of Waterford (Weber State) shot an 82 Tuesday and finished 21st with 170.
Bobbi Stricker of Cherokee Country Club, the daughter of Champions Tour pro Steve Stricker, held on to win by two strokes over Mikayla Hauck of The Oaks. Stricker, who shot 66 Monday, shot 76 in the second round to finish at 142, while Hauck shot 75 for 144.
WSGA PATER-FILIUS: The father and son team of Charlie and Connor Brown shot a 77 Tuesday and won the Open Division of the Wisconsin State Golf Association Pater-Filius (Father-son) Championship at Lake Arrowhead Golf Club in Nekoosa.
Charlie Brown is the first assistant pro at Geneva National Golf Club in Lake Geneva.
The top three Open Division teams were from Racine County as Ives Grove Golf links pro Pete Eitel and his son Brian finished second with a 79, and Washington County Golf Course pro Craig Czerniejewski of Hartford and his son David of Burlington took third with an 81.
WESTERN AMATEUR: Tony Romo of Burlington, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS sportscaster, shot a 3-over-par 74 Tuesday and is tied for 134th after the first round of the Western Amateur Championship at Sunset Ridge Country Club in Northfield, Ill.
Romo shot 1-under 34 on the front nine, thanks to an eagle, but had two bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine for 40.
Lloyd Jefferson Go of the Philippines, Spencer Ralston of Gainesville, Ga., and Matthew Walker of Ottumwa, Iowa, each shot 8-under 63 and are tied for the lead, one shot ahead of four players.
The cut will be made to the low 44 players and ties after Wednesday’s second round. After 36 holes Thursday, the low 16 advance to match play Friday and Saturday.
WPGA JUNIOR TOUR: Monday, Josh Koszarek of Waterford shot a 76 and won a playoff against Joseph Mazurek of Germantown to win the overall boys title at the Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour event No. 33 at Oconomowoc Country Club. Koszarek was the only county player in the field.
