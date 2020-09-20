Bryson DeChambeau blasts way to U.S. Open title

And it worked. He hit only three fairways Saturday, six Sunday, and 23 for the week.

Skepticism turned into admiration, with a healthy dose of disbelief.

"I don't really know what to say because that's just the complete opposite of what you think a U.S. Open champion does" Rory McIlroy said. "Look, he's found a way to do it. Whether that's good or bad for the game, I don't know, but it's just not the way I saw this golf course being played or this tournament being played."

Louis Oosthuizen birdied the 18th to finish alone in third.

In the five previous U.S. Opens at Winged Foot, only two out of 750 competitors ever broke par over 72 holes, and that was in the same year of 1984 when Fuzzy Zoeller and Greg Norman finished at 4-under 276.

DeChambeau finished at 6-under 274, a score no one saw coming.

He left nothing to chance, staying on the practice range until past 8 p.m. — the club turned lights on for him — in cold weather while he pounded driver after driver, trying to find enough accuracy to take him to a title.