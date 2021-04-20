Billows Lodge to be 'game-changer' for Racine Country Club

“Once the course closes (for the winter), it’s a 200-acre park and we’ll use it that way,” Schneider said. “Previously a few families have done sledding or snowshoes and we’ve never groomed the course before (for cross country skiing), but that’s what we plan on doing.”

The Lodge is being named in honor of Ray Billows, who spent most of his youth in Racine and learned about the game of golf while working as a caddie at RCC. After graduating from Park High School, he worked at Western Publishing here, then was transferred to its new facility in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., working there until he retired in 1969. He passed away in 2000.

“(The committee) had lots of different names we were looking at, but this just fell into place,” Schneider said. “Scott and Lynn did not want their name on it, but it was important to Scott to have something from the history of the club. Ray Billows’ name came up and Billows Lodge made a lot of sense.”

The lodge will sit on the existing parking lot of the range, which is to the right of the second green at RCC.

“We’ve been working on it all winter,” Schneider said. “We have a good architect and designs and we’re going to get this done and go on from there.”