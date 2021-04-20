 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billows Lodge to be 'game-changer' for Racine Country Club
0 comments

Billows Lodge to be 'game-changer' for Racine Country Club

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Racine Country Club will be undergoing a major change over the next eight months.

When we say major, we mean big-time.

Construction will begin in June for Billows Lodge, an 8,000-square-foot, multi-use, state-of-the-art golf-centric building featuring heated driving range bays, golf simulators, bar and all the amenities the members of the club could possibly want.

“It’s a game changer for us, no question about it,” RCC general manager John Schneider said. “This is going to be good.”

That is definitely an understatement.

The club has been using a single golf simulator, mostly during the winter, which was donated by a group of members about four years ago. The simulator is used by members to play simulated courses and by the pro shop for club fitting.

Billows Lodge, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, will blow that single simulator away.

“We always talked about having heating hitting bays on our (existing) range,” Schneider said. “It’s a pipe dream we’ve had.

“A member came to me in November and sent me an email, asking if the club was thinking about (heated) bays on the range. We said we have, but we’ve never done it because we didn’t have the money to do it — it’s a big project.

“He said ‘I think it’s a really good idea and I’m willing to pay for it.’ I said, OK.”

The member funding the entire project is Scott Molitor, along with his wife, Lynn. Club members were notified of the project on Friday.

Molitor is a Racine native who grew up just a few blocks from Racine Country Club on Northwestern Ave. He attended Sacred Heart, just down the road, through middle school and graduated from Horlick High School. Not surprisingly, one of his first jobs was as a caddy at RCC.

“Not only did I learn the rules and ethics of golf at RCC, but I also learned to play golf on the course,” Molitor said in an email. “I decided to fund the Billows Lodge in order to provide year-round activities for the members, a place where I and other members could hit balls and keep our golf swings in tune during the winter.”

The lodge will be impressive once it’s completed, with all the electronic equipment the latest available. For starters, it will have six heated bays just for hitting onto the range and in each bay will be a TV monitor and a launch monitor, which doubles as a simulator.

“You can actually play a golf course out there and watch your fall fly down the range,” Schneider said.

Two of the six bays will also be used for teaching and club fitting.

Inside the building will be four more simulators on which members, especially younger ones, can play golf, play soccer, shoot at targets or play other games.

“If you get a bunch of teenagers or some 10-year-old kids in there, they will play golf a little bit, but if they have other games to play, they’ll jump all over that,” Schneider said.

Other amenities will be a bar, kitchen, bathrooms, an office and a putting green.

“This will be the best facility of its kind in the Midwest,” Schneider said.

Before finalizing the Lodge project, Schneider and other RCC members visited Range Time, the facility at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville that opened in 2019. Ramiro Romo is the majority owner of Range Time and is one of the co-owners of Meadowbrook Country Club. Range Time also offers many of the same high-level services, including a heated driving range, club fitting, simulators and a bar.

“They did a nice job out there and they should be proud of that,” Schneider said. “They’re really set up for running a lot of people through there, but for us, we don’t need that big of a space, although our building is 8,000 square feet.”

Along with the winter golf activities indoors, Billows Lodge will be a winter hub for outdoor activities, such as sledding, snowshoeing and cross country skiing. There will be an outdoor terrace with a fire pit and plans also include an ice-skating rink.

“Once the course closes (for the winter), it’s a 200-acre park and we’ll use it that way,” Schneider said. “Previously a few families have done sledding or snowshoes and we’ve never groomed the course before (for cross country skiing), but that’s what we plan on doing.”

The Lodge is being named in honor of Ray Billows, who spent most of his youth in Racine and learned about the game of golf while working as a caddie at RCC. After graduating from Park High School, he worked at Western Publishing here, then was transferred to its new facility in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., working there until he retired in 1969. He passed away in 2000.

“(The committee) had lots of different names we were looking at, but this just fell into place,” Schneider said. “Scott and Lynn did not want their name on it, but it was important to Scott to have something from the history of the club. Ray Billows’ name came up and Billows Lodge made a lot of sense.”

The lodge will sit on the existing parking lot of the range, which is to the right of the second green at RCC.

“We’ve been working on it all winter,” Schneider said. “We have a good architect and designs and we’re going to get this done and go on from there.”

The club will be adding staff to help run the Lodge and it has already started with the hiring of a new head professional, Ethan Neumann, effective April 1. Neumann is a Chicago native.

Matt Booker, who was the head pro, has been elevated to director of golf and instruction.

+3 
John Schneider, RCC GM

Schneider
+3 
Ray Billows

Billows

About Scott Molitor

Molitor, 64, and his wife, Lynn, are funding the construction of Billows Lodge at Racine Country Club.

According to his LinkedIn.com page, Molitor founded Infosoft Group, Inc., which provided software development and systems consulting, in 1991. The company launched the first employment website, MilwaukeeJobs.com, in 1996, and by 2003 had more than 600 local employment and diversity websites throughout the country. The company had the largest market share in 2012 and Molitor sold the majority of the company in December of 2016.

The Molitors have lived in Milwaukee for more than 30 years and were members at Tuckaway Country Club in Franklin for about 15 years, but switched to Racine Country Club four years ago.

“I like the people, staff, course and facilities so much,” said Molitor, a Racine native and Horlick High School graduate, said in an email. “Everyone at RCC could not be friendlier. They really foster a warm, inclusive and fun atmosphere.”

He should know something about the club. He grew up a couple blocks away from RCC and one of his first jobs was a caddie there. It ended up being one of the best things he could have done — not only did he develop a love of golf, he learned a things he later used in his business career.

“It was a great opportunity to be introduced to successful business people,” Molitor said. “I grew up in a blue-collar family, so caddying for business people and hearing them talk about their keys to success was eye-opening.”

Molitor will definitely be using the Lodge himself.

“I play golf, but am really a range rat,” he said. “I enjoy hitting golf balls on the range and find it therapeutic and relaxing.”

One of the many reasons the Molitors are funding the project is “as a ‘thank you’ to Racine CC for all the lessons I learned from their members many years ago when I was young,” Scott Molitor said.

About Ray Billows

Billows, who was born in Fond du Lac in 1914, grew up in Racine and was a caddie at Racine Country Club, and was one of the finest amateur golfers in the country in his prime. He won seven New York State Golf Association titles, competed in 15 U.S. Amateurs, with runner-up finishes in 1937, 1939 and 1948. He played in The Masters in 1939 and 1940, beating legendary Bobby Jones in a practice round in 1939 and making a hole-in-one on the 16th hole in the third round of the 1940 tournament.

He also represented the U.S. in the Walker Cup in 1938 and 1949.

As a caddie, he taught himself how to play the game, and he and another local golf legend, Wilford Wehrle, led Park High School to the WIAA hjigh school state boys title in 1931.

Billows was inducted into his first Hall of Fame, the Wisconsin Golf Hall of Fame, in 1967, and was also inducted into the Dutchess (N.Y.) Golf HOF (1993), the New York State Golf HOF (2012) and the Racine County Sports HOF (2016).

Billows died on April 10, 2000 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., where he had lived since leaving Racine as an 18-year-old.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers CBs Alexander Smith and Dean Engram describe their growth

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News