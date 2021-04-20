Billows Lodge to be 'game-changer' for Racine Country Club

The Racine Country Club will be undergoing a major change over the next eight months.
When we say major, we mean big-time.
Construction will begin in June for Billows Lodge, an 8,000-square-foot, multi-use, state-of-the-art golf-centric building featuring heated driving range bays, golf simulators, bar and all the amenities the members of the club could possibly want.
“It’s a game changer for us, no question about it,” RCC general manager John Schneider said. “This is going to be good.”
That is definitely an understatement.
The club has been using a single golf simulator, mostly during the winter, which was donated by a group of members about four years ago. The simulator is used by members to play simulated courses and by the pro shop for club fitting.
Billows Lodge, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, will blow that single simulator away.
“We always talked about having heating hitting bays on our (existing) range,” Schneider said. “It’s a pipe dream we’ve had.
“A member came to me in November and sent me an email, asking if the club was thinking about (heated) bays on the range. We said we have, but we’ve never done it because we didn’t have the money to do it — it’s a big project.
“He said ‘I think it’s a really good idea and I’m willing to pay for it.’ I said, OK.”
The member funding the entire project is Scott Molitor, along with his wife, Lynn. Club members were notified of the project on Friday.
Molitor is a Racine native who grew up just a few blocks from Racine Country Club on Northwestern Ave. He attended Sacred Heart, just down the road, through middle school and graduated from Horlick High School. Not surprisingly, one of his first jobs was as a caddy at RCC.
“Not only did I learn the rules and ethics of golf at RCC, but I also learned to play golf on the course,” Molitor said in an email. “I decided to fund the Billows Lodge in order to provide year-round activities for the members, a place where I and other members could hit balls and keep our golf swings in tune during the winter.”
The lodge will be impressive once it’s completed, with all the electronic equipment the latest available. For starters, it will have six heated bays just for hitting onto the range and in each bay will be a TV monitor and a launch monitor, which doubles as a simulator.
“You can actually play a golf course out there and watch your fall fly down the range,” Schneider said.
Two of the six bays will also be used for teaching and club fitting.
Inside the building will be four more simulators on which members, especially younger ones, can play golf, play soccer, shoot at targets or play other games.
“If you get a bunch of teenagers or some 10-year-old kids in there, they will play golf a little bit, but if they have other games to play, they’ll jump all over that,” Schneider said.
Other amenities will be a bar, kitchen, bathrooms, an office and a putting green.
“This will be the best facility of its kind in the Midwest,” Schneider said.
Before finalizing the Lodge project, Schneider and other RCC members visited Range Time, the facility at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville that opened in 2019. Ramiro Romo is the majority owner of Range Time and is one of the co-owners of Meadowbrook Country Club. Range Time also offers many of the same high-level services, including a heated driving range, club fitting, simulators and a bar.
“They did a nice job out there and they should be proud of that,” Schneider said. “They’re really set up for running a lot of people through there, but for us, we don’t need that big of a space, although our building is 8,000 square feet.”
Along with the winter golf activities indoors, Billows Lodge will be a winter hub for outdoor activities, such as sledding, snowshoeing and cross country skiing. There will be an outdoor terrace with a fire pit and plans also include an ice-skating rink.
“Once the course closes (for the winter), it’s a 200-acre park and we’ll use it that way,” Schneider said. “Previously a few families have done sledding or snowshoes and we’ve never groomed the course before (for cross country skiing), but that’s what we plan on doing.”
The Lodge is being named in honor of Ray Billows, who spent most of his youth in Racine and learned about the game of golf while working as a caddie at RCC. After graduating from Park High School, he worked at Western Publishing here, then was transferred to its new facility in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., working there until he retired in 1969. He passed away in 2000.
“(The committee) had lots of different names we were looking at, but this just fell into place,” Schneider said. “Scott and Lynn did not want their name on it, but it was important to Scott to have something from the history of the club. Ray Billows’ name came up and Billows Lodge made a lot of sense.”
The lodge will sit on the existing parking lot of the range, which is to the right of the second green at RCC.
“We’ve been working on it all winter,” Schneider said. “We have a good architect and designs and we’re going to get this done and go on from there.”
The club will be adding staff to help run the Lodge and it has already started with the hiring of a new head professional, Ethan Neumann, effective April 1. Neumann is a Chicago native.