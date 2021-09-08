6 rookies on Ryder Cup team; Berger, Scheffler in, Reed out

Europe, which has won nine of the last 12 dating to 1995 and is coming off a sound victory in Paris, does not finalize its team until after this week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Nine players earn spots, and Padraig Harrington has three captain’s picks.

The six rookies are the most for an American team since 2008, when Paul Azinger introduced his pod system and the U.S. secured a rare victory at Valhalla.

Scheffler, 25, is the first American to be picked without Ryder Cup experience or having won on the PGA Tour since Rickie Fowler in 2010 at Wales. Scheffler has been a steady presence who ranked seventh in birdies on the PGA Tour this season.

What first got Stricker’s attention was the Dell Match Play in March, when Scheffler mowed down Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm and Matt Kuchar — all renowned for match play — before losing in the championship match to Billy Horschel.

Scheffler has finished in the top 20 in his last six majors, going into the final round in contention in three of them.

“His stats across the board are very solid from top to bottom, and the guy makes a lot of birdies, which should do us very well going around Whistling Straits,” Stricker said.