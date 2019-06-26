{{featured_button_text}}

Commercial League

Yuni's Cafe;6-1

Rojo's Pub I;6-1

Rojo's Pub II;3-4

Expert Tax Solutions;3-4

Fountain Hall;2-5

Baird Financial;1-6

Tuesday's results

Fountain Hall 191 (Cris Lamar 43-Terry Lamar 24), Baird 203.4 (Eric Litrenta 46-34)

Yuni's Cafe 207 (Dan Larsen 50-31), Rojo's Pub II 218.8 (John Baranowski 48-33)

Rojo's Pub I 195 (Mike Westog Jr. 44-Ron Lohnhardt 32), Expert Tax Solutions 205.2 (Roy Klemp 55-34).

Meadowbrook C.C. Men

Team Format: 1 Net Front-2 Net Back

1. (tie) Butch Luther, Paul Mikaelian, Rick Moriarity, John Ujcich -15. Ben Klenke, Mark MIller, Jeff Peterson, Al Wallat -15. 3. Jon Adams, Rob Chiappetta, John Greenwood, Dick Ruetz -12.

Meadowbrook C.C. Women

Event: Strike Three

A Flight — 1. Jori Beronja 59. 2. Ann Rost 61. 3. Kathy Johnson 62. B Flight — 1. Sherry Mayfield 61. 2. Judy Leslie 64. 3. Karen Damrow 67.

Score under 100

Jori Beronja 98.

Racine C.C. Ladies

Event: Tax Exempt

18 HOLES: 1. Diane Caron 28. 2. (tie) Lynn Gittings, Maribeth Busey 29.

9 HOLES: 1. Shelly Chay 16. 2. (tie) Mary Patterson, Roberta Stark 17.

Washington Park Women

Event: Low Gross

Class A — Alma Alvarez 47. Class B — Donna Fuller 59. Class C — Sherri Smith 73.

