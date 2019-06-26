Commercial League
Yuni's Cafe;6-1
Rojo's Pub I;6-1
Rojo's Pub II;3-4
Expert Tax Solutions;3-4
Fountain Hall;2-5
Baird Financial;1-6
Tuesday's results
Fountain Hall 191 (Cris Lamar 43-Terry Lamar 24), Baird 203.4 (Eric Litrenta 46-34)
Yuni's Cafe 207 (Dan Larsen 50-31), Rojo's Pub II 218.8 (John Baranowski 48-33)
Rojo's Pub I 195 (Mike Westog Jr. 44-Ron Lohnhardt 32), Expert Tax Solutions 205.2 (Roy Klemp 55-34).
Meadowbrook C.C. Men
Team Format: 1 Net Front-2 Net Back
1. (tie) Butch Luther, Paul Mikaelian, Rick Moriarity, John Ujcich -15. Ben Klenke, Mark MIller, Jeff Peterson, Al Wallat -15. 3. Jon Adams, Rob Chiappetta, John Greenwood, Dick Ruetz -12.
Meadowbrook C.C. Women
Event: Strike Three
A Flight — 1. Jori Beronja 59. 2. Ann Rost 61. 3. Kathy Johnson 62. B Flight — 1. Sherry Mayfield 61. 2. Judy Leslie 64. 3. Karen Damrow 67.
Score under 100
Jori Beronja 98.
Racine C.C. Ladies
Event: Tax Exempt
18 HOLES: 1. Diane Caron 28. 2. (tie) Lynn Gittings, Maribeth Busey 29.
9 HOLES: 1. Shelly Chay 16. 2. (tie) Mary Patterson, Roberta Stark 17.
Washington Park Women
Event: Low Gross
Class A — Alma Alvarez 47. Class B — Donna Fuller 59. Class C — Sherri Smith 73.
