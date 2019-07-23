Racine C.C. Ladies

18-Hole Event: Net 1 BB of duo

1. Gail Becker and Janet Ramig 66 (-6). 2. Mary Metzger and Joann Selmo 67 (-5).

9-Hole Event: Net 1 BB of duo

1. Sandra Holub and Shelley Chay 33 (-3). 2. Lisa Olesen and Roberta Stark 35 (-1).

