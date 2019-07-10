Commercial League
Second half
Fountain Hall;1-0
Baird Financial;1-0
Expert Tax Solutions;1-0
Yuni's Cafe;0-1
Rojo's Pub I;0-1
Rojo's Pub II;0-1
Tuesday's results
Fountain Hall 198 (Terry Lamar 47-Nick Lamar 33), Rojo's Pub II 204.4 (John Baranowski 43-29)
Baird 187 (Eric Litrenta 42-Jim Litrenta 29), Rojo's Pub I 193 (Mike Westog Jr. 45-Ron Lohnhardt 31)
Expert Tax Solutions 185.2 (Kevin Maeguard 47-Rick Gulan 26), Yuni's Cafe 192 (Lou Schneider 44-Dean Roshia 32)
Meadowbrook C.C. Men
Team Format: Bridgeman BB
1. Jon Adams, Chad Novasic, Rob Chiappetta, Paul Mikaelian -16. 2. Dave Durment, Ernie Towery, Mark Miller, Al Wallat -14. 3. Jeff Peterson, Dr. Robert Kim, John Kusters, Ben Klenke -13
WASHINGTON PARK WOMEN
Class A — Low Gross: Alma Alvarez 48. Class B — Low Gross: Joanie Bishop, Jodee Keleman 60. Class C — Low Gross: Irene Brug 70.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.