Commercial League

Second half

Fountain Hall;1-0

Baird Financial;1-0

Expert Tax Solutions;1-0

Yuni's Cafe;0-1

Rojo's Pub I;0-1

Rojo's Pub II;0-1

Tuesday's results

Fountain Hall 198 (Terry Lamar 47-Nick Lamar 33), Rojo's Pub II 204.4 (John Baranowski 43-29)

Baird 187 (Eric Litrenta 42-Jim Litrenta 29), Rojo's Pub I 193 (Mike Westog Jr. 45-Ron Lohnhardt 31)

Expert Tax Solutions 185.2 (Kevin Maeguard 47-Rick Gulan 26), Yuni's Cafe 192 (Lou Schneider 44-Dean Roshia 32)

Meadowbrook C.C. Men

Team Format: Bridgeman BB

1. Jon Adams, Chad Novasic, Rob Chiappetta, Paul Mikaelian -16. 2. Dave Durment, Ernie Towery, Mark Miller, Al Wallat -14. 3. Jeff Peterson, Dr. Robert Kim, John Kusters, Ben Klenke -13

WASHINGTON PARK WOMEN

Class A — Low Gross: Alma Alvarez 48. Class B — Low Gross: Joanie Bishop, Jodee Keleman 60. Class C — Low Gross: Irene Brug 70.

