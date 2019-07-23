{{featured_button_text}}

South Hills C.C.

EAGLE: Glen Edman, 15th hole, 313 yards, par-4, using 5-iron. Witness: Ross Hartlung.

Meadowbrook C.C. Ladies

18-Hole Event: 2 Net Stableford

1. Krys Ruetz, Cindy Miley, Judy Leslie, Debbie Truckey 63. 2. Gina Logic, Bonnie Kearney, Kathy Johnson, Claudia Kraus 55.

9-Hole Event: 1 Net Best Ball

1. Amanda Lawler, Sandy Wolter, Jan Albright. 2. Annette Wilson, Bonnie Christensen, Renee Howard.

Shoop Park Ladies

9-Hole Event: Change worst two holes to par

Flight AA — Event: Kathy Bardenhagen 46. Low Gross: Beth Shelton 54. Flight A — Event-Low gross: Phyillis Szymczak 51-58. Flight B — Event: Kathy Swiatek 58. Low Gross: Colleen McFarland 68. Flight C — Event: Betty Wallett 60. Low Gross: Sue Renquist 64.

