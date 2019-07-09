{{featured_button_text}}

Ives Grove Women

Event: Dice Game

18 HOLES

Champ.-18 — Event: Teckla Kubiak, Sandy Nass, Sue Slater 91. Low gross: Pat Mielke 82. A-18 — Event: None. Low gross: Connie Syslack 95. B-18 — Event: None. Low gross: Ellen Wagner 110.

Scores under 100

Pat Mielke 82, Sandy Nass 88, Connie Kirchner 89, Teckla Kubiak 90, Cheryl Heck 93, Elaine Dishaw 95, Connie Syslack 95, Sue Slater 95, Vita Paukstelis 96, Peg Geraghty 96, Bridget Arkenbery 97, Connie Mertes 98.

9 HOLES

A-9 — Event: JoAn Kolpek, Myrna Olesen, Jean Weber, Carol Swiden 49. Low gross: Diane Kelly 48. AB-9 — Event: None. Low gross: JoAn Kolpek. B-9 — Event: None. Low gross: Laura Lerose 57.

Scores under 50

Diane Kelly 48, JoAn Kolpek 49.

Net Play Tournament

9 HOLES

Class A: 1. Winnie DiChristopher 108, 2. Jean Weber 110, 3. Vicki Pinkalla 113.

Class AB: 1. JoAn Kolpek 102, 2. Leona Hagen 111, 3. Jean Hagarty 114.

Class B: 1. (tie) Diane Parenteau and Carol Larsen 112, 2. (tie) Laura LeRose and Chris Salopek 116, 3. (tie) Sandy Kairis and Carol Steinmetz 117.

Meadowbrook C.C. Ladies

Event: Criss Cross

A Flight — 1. (tie) Bonnie Kearney, Nancy Schabacher 32. B Flight — 1. Cindy Miley 27. 2. Sherry Mayfield 28.

Scores under 100

Bonnie Kearney 93.

Racine C.C. Ladies

Event: Flag Day

18 HOLES

1. Joann Selmo 2 inches from No. 18 cup. 2. Mary Metzger, 2 feet from No. 18 cup.

9 HOLES

1. Sondra Holub 43 yards from No. 10 green. 2. Lisa Olesen 33 feet from No. 9 cup.

