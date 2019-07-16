{{featured_button_text}}

H.F. Johnson Park G.C.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Randy Aviles, third hole, 129 yards, par-3, using 9-iron. Witnesses: Bill Pfister, Dave Maurer, Bob Stowe, Tyler Kamakian.

Meadowbrook C.C. Ladies

18-Hole Event: Throw Out One Score on Front and Back

A Flight: 1. Jori Beronja 63. 2. (tie) Ann Rost, Kathy Johnson 65. B Flight: 1. Betsy Miller 58. 2. (tie) Claudia Kraus, Debra Truckey 64.

9-Hole Event: Lowest Combined Score on Par-4s

1. Renee Howard 27. 2. Annette Wilson 28.

