Golf agate for April 23

Ives Grove G.L.
EAGLE: James Klusmann, Red No. 7, 380 yards, par-4, using 3-wood.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
EAGLE: James Klusmann, Red No. 7, 380 yards, par-4, using 3-wood.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Racine Country Club will be undergoing a major change over the next eight months.
WIND POINT — At first, it didn’t appear that soccer and Joe Manley would be destined to be in the same sentence, let alone the subject of this…
There are photos in the home of Ryan and Angela Schultz of the eldest of their four children splashing around in the South Milwaukee High Scho…
MOUNT PLEASANT — Every so often Friday night, a freight train with a blaring horn rumbled past just to the west of Hammes Field.
On the stat sheet, the Horlick and Menasha high school football teams were about as even as they could be on Friday night.
The Case and Horlick high school boys soccer teams weren’t going to play each other again during this abbreviated WIAA Alternate Fall season s…
BCC girls cross country honored
The effort was there, Park High School football coach Morris Matsen said.
Menomonie native Mason Stokke is proud to be the latest in a long line of Wisconsin Badgers fullbacks with pro prospects.
GREEN BAY — Ever since he traded up in the first round of last year’s NFL Draft to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love — thereby starting …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.