The Park High School girls basketball team came up short in its season opener Wednesday, losing to Greenfield 47-37 in a nonconference game at Park.
“This one stung coming out of the gate,” Park coach Carey Palacios said. “(Greenfield) worked hard. We missed open layups, and didn’t capitalize.”
The Panthers had some good looks, but missed more shots than Greenfield attempted from the field. Greenfield made 14 of 46 shots, while Park (0-1) made 15 of 66. The Hustlin’ Hawks, however, also went 18 for 28 from the free-throw line.
Park got eight points each from Victoria Jones and Alexis Betker, who also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
“We’ll get back to work tomorrow and prepare for Friday,” Palacios said. The Panthers play Chicago Payton at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Park.
