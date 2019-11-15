Former Journal Times sports editor Susan Shemanske inducted into WNA Hall of Fame

Dick Pufall had given his eager 22-year-old part-time reporter a daunting assignment.
And one way or another, Susan Shemanske wasn’t going to disappoint her boss, who was then sports editor of The Journal Times.
The date was Nov. 12, 1977 and Shemanske’s assignment was getting an interview with Joe Namath, the legendary “Broadway Joe,” who was playing out the last few games of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams. Namath was walking toward a bus at Milwaukee County Stadium following a morning practice for a game against the Green Bay Packers the following day and he wasn’t in the mood to be interviewed.
“He was signing autographs for kids and I walked up and introduced myself and told him I wanted to interview him,” Shemanske said. “He was like, ‘I really don’t want to,’ and he kept walking toward the bus. I was kind of walking alongside and looking and I thought, ‘Oh, we’re getting closer to the bus! I’d better do something!’
“So I basically stepped in front of him and grabbed him by the arm and said, ‘Look! I really don’t want to do this either, but I was sent here to interview you and I’m not going back without a story!’ So he said he’d give me an interview and he told me to come over to the team hotel.”
How much did her persistence pay off? Namath ended up giving a 90-minute interview to Shemanske over lunch that day at the team’s hotel in Brookfield. What’s more, he picked up the tab.
That was the Shemanske who went on to serve as sports editor of The Journal Times from October 1990 until her retirement in March 2018.
And that was the skilled writer, reporter, editor and leader who was inducted into the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Hall of Fame on Thursday night in Madison. Shemanske becomes just the sixth female in the Hall and the second inductee from Racine County. The first was William Branen, the late publisher of the Burlington Standard Press.
“We sat near each other in the old Milwaukee County Stadium press box and what really impressed me was how knowledgeable Sue was, particularly about baseball,” said Larry Baldassaro, a retired UW-Milwaukee professor who has been a contributing writer to the Milwaukee Brewers’ GameDay program since 1990. “I saw a fantastic dedication to detail and, clearly, she was very passionate about the game.”
Shemanske started at The Journal Times in 1976 as a Saturday night wire copy desk editor, prior to graduating from UW-Parkside. She became a part-timer in the sports department in 1977, gained full-time status one-year later and succeeded Gary D’Amato as sports editor in October 1990.
During her 27½-year run as sports editor, she specialized in covering the Milwaukee Brewers and considers the 1982 World Series as a highlight of her career. Shemanske also oversaw a sports department that earned numerous WNA awards, including “Best Sports Pages” in 1998, 2004, 2006, 2015 and 2016.
But perhaps her most enduring gift was her uncanny ability to connect with the athletes she encountered. Baldassaro, who served as Shemanske’s presenter during Thursday night’s ceremony, saw that first hand several times.
“She just had a way about her that drew people out,” Baldassaro said. “I’ll give you one example that I remember vividly. The Nationals were here playing the Brewers around 2005 and the Nationals were taking batting practice.
“Frank Robinson was then managing the Nationals and he was behind the batting cage. She said, ‘Would you like to meet him?’ My imagine of Frank Robinson was not of a warm and fuzzy guy. He was a hard-nosed ballplayer and sometimes surly.
“So we get down the field and we’re approaching the batting cage and Mr. Robinson sees us approaching. He walks over to us and gives her a big hug and I couldn’t believe it! I mean, this is Frank Robinson and he’s hugging a sportswriter!”
That was what Shemanske was all about. She had a way of connecting with people and getting the most out of them, whether it was the athletes she interviewed or the staff members she guided.
And now she’s finished the race and can look back with pride.
“It’s a very humbling honor,” Shemanske said. “I’m very thankful for the opportunity I had at The Journal Times and I just cherish the experiences I had in my 39 years at The Journal Times.”