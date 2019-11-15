Former Journal Times sports editor Susan Shemanske inducted into WNA Hall of Fame

Dick Pufall had given his eager 22-year-old part-time reporter a daunting assignment.

And one way or another, Susan Shemanske wasn’t going to disappoint her boss, who was then sports editor of The Journal Times.

The date was Nov. 12, 1977 and Shemanske’s assignment was getting an interview with Joe Namath, the legendary “Broadway Joe,” who was playing out the last few games of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams. Namath was walking toward a bus at Milwaukee County Stadium following a morning practice for a game against the Green Bay Packers the following day and he wasn’t in the mood to be interviewed.

“He was signing autographs for kids and I walked up and introduced myself and told him I wanted to interview him,” Shemanske said. “He was like, ‘I really don’t want to,’ and he kept walking toward the bus. I was kind of walking alongside and looking and I thought, ‘Oh, we’re getting closer to the bus! I’d better do something!’

“So I basically stepped in front of him and grabbed him by the arm and said, ‘Look! I really don’t want to do this either, but I was sent here to interview you and I’m not going back without a story!’ So he said he’d give me an interview and he told me to come over to the team hotel.”