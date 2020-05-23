Former Burlington High School wrestler Josh Bird killed in accident

Former Burlington High School wrestler Josh Bird, a two-time WIAA Division 1 state champion, was killed in a two-vehicle accident in the Town of Mukwonago on Friday, according to several sources.
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol said a 23-year Burlington man was killed in a motor vehicle accident at 4 p.m. Friday on State Highway 83 and Sugden Road in the Town of Mukwonago.
Officials said a vehicle headed north on Highway 83 turned west on to Sugden and hit a vehicle - allegedly a motorcycle driven by Bird - which was heading south on Highway 83.
Bird was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said, while the driver of the northbound vehicle, a 70-year-old Mukwonago man, sustained minor injuries.
Jade Gribble, Bird's coach at Burlington High School, confirmed Bird's death on Saturday evening.
"Unfortunately it's true," said an emotional Gribble. "Josh was something special. It will be hard not to have him here."
Reports of Bird’s death also were posted on the Wisconsin Wrestling Online Facebook account on Saturday afternoon, and tweeted out on several accounts, including by Burlington Standard Press reporter Mike Ramczyk.
"The world lost a competitor," said a tweet from Fox Valley Elite Wrestling.
"Bird was a monster on the mat," tweeted Abigail Ruckdashel, the managing editor of Wisconsin Wrestling Online.
Bird, a 2016 Burlington graduate, won the 120-pound state title as a freshman, was runner-up at 132 as a sophomore, and won the title at 132 as a junior.
He finished his high school career with a 152-10 record.
He was voted the All-Racine County Wrestler of the Year by the county’s wrestling coaches each of his first three years in high school.
He shared the award with fellow state champion Cody Nannemann of Waterford in 2013 as a freshman, won it outright in 2014 as a sophomore and shared the award with fellow state champion Max Fisher of Waterford in 2015 as a junior.
He finished his freshman season 44-4 and was 46-2 as a junior.
Bird earned All-County first-team honors each of his four years with the Demons program.
After Burlington, Bird planned to attend and wrestle at Chadron State College in Nebrasksa, but that apparently did not happen.
In the years since, Bird has returned to his hometown and was training to become a carpenter, Gribble said. Bird had purchased a house, was living in town and happier than ever, Gribble said.
"That's the really sad, sad thing about this. He had really figured some things out and really knew what he wanted to do. He was on the right path," Gribble said. "He was really happy. He was the happiest I had ever seen him."