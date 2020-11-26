With no fans allowed this season, Lambeau Field has lost its edge

“I’d say a total of 12 of us in the bowl,” Kuhn said. “It’s not that weird for me, because I’ve been in a ton of stadiums before without fans. But I’d say I’ve gone from almost feeling sad the first game to the point where now I feel like Kevin McCallister in ‘Home Alone,’ like I have the run of the place.”

After announcing the team’s decision to allow employees and their families to attend Sunday night’s game, Murphy framed it as something of a test-run for allowing ticketed fans at the end of the season. The challenge, of course, is the way the Green Bay and Brown County COVID-19 positive cases have been spiking in recent weeks.

“Obviously, this has been a challenging time for all of us. First and foremost is the safety of our team, our players and our employees, as well as the community. We don’t take this stuff lightly in terms of being able to have people in the stands,” Murphy said. “We’ve seen other teams have implemented these protocols and had success, and we’re very confident in our operations.

“Obviously, it’s an outside venue. There’s a big difference between outside venues and indoors. When you look at it from the big picture, we’re going to be at less than 1 percent of our total capacity (on Sunday night).