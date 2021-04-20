With another rich crop of receivers, Gutekunst will likely be seriously tempted

“Every day I wake up, going through this process, I’m just like, ‘Wow.’ It’s getting closer. It feels real, but it doesn’t feel real. It’s full of excitement, really.”

History lesson

The Packers are one of three teams not to have chosen a wide receiver in either of the last two NFL Drafts (New Orleans and Miami are the others), and over the last five drafts, the Packers are the only team not to pick at least one wide receiver in the first three rounds. And it gets worse.

Over the last nine drafts, a whopping 150 receivers have been selected in the first 130 picks of those drafts. In those nine drafts, the Packers have taken only Adams (second round, 2014) and Montgomery (third round, 2015).

Perhaps Gutekunst will channel his inner Ted Thompson and select a wide receiver in the second round, as Thompson struck gold repeatedly at the position in that round, picking Greg Jennings (2006), Jordy Nelson (2008), Randall Cobb (2011) and Adams (2014).

Late in his tenure as GM, someone pointed out to Thompson, who passed away in January at age 68, how good he’d been at picking receivers in the second round. After a self-deprecating retort — “Don’t jinx us,” he said—Thompson tried to explain what they all had in common.

“Athletically, they’re similar in some respects and different in others. (But) if you get back to it, their ball skills are all remarkable,” Thompson said. “Jordy and Randall and Greg and those guys, that’s the first and foremost thing we look for. If I was going to get stuck on one thing, it would be that. And they’re good people. All those guys that you mentioned are good people and good teammates. We’ve had some good fortune and it’s a credit to those young men.”

