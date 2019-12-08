Wisconsin to face Oregon in Rose Bowl
Wisconsin to face Oregon in Rose Bowl

NCAA Football 2019: Big Ten Championship Ohio State vs Wisconsin

Wisconsin running back Garrett Groshek runs with the ball against Ohio State  Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Despite losing 34-21, the Badgers are going to the Rose Bowl.

 John Mersits

Oregon will face Wisconsin in the 106th edition of the Rose Bowl.

These schools are regular New Year’s Day visitors to Pasadena: Wisconsin is in the Rose Bowl for the fourth time in 10 seasons, albeit the first in seven years, while Oregon earned its fourth berth in 11 seasons. This game is a rematch of the 2012 Rose Bowl, in which Oregon beat Wisconsin 45-38 in one of the highest-scoring editions of the game.

Wisconsin edged out Penn State for the Big Ten’s berth in the Granddaddy of Them All despite the Badgers’ 34-21 loss to Ohio State in the conference title game. The Badgers and the Nittany Lions finished with the same regular-season record, and Wisconsin gave a tough game to the playoff-bound Buckeyes before falling.

Oregon has reached the Rose Bowl four times in 11 years under three coaches, winning two of those first three trips.

The Ducks won the Pac-12 title for the first time in five years, and they are back in Pasadena for the first time since that 2014 season, when Marcus Mariota propelled Oregon to a 59-20 thrashing of Florida State and a subsequent spot in the national championship game.

