Wisconsin football: Prospects find their own way

Dike, sprinting toward the far sideline in the south end zone, snared it and got two feet in bounds.

“Chim got a ton of reps and a lot of experience (last season),” Chryst said. “And I think he’s done a nice job of taking that experience and building off of it. And I’ve been impressed really from the first time we got to be with Chim, and I think he’s done a nice job this spring of taking advantage of spring and continuing to improve.”

Two TEs could be common

By a reporter’s count, UW used multiple tight ends on 33 of the 58 plays (56.9%) run in full-team portions of practice Saturday.

Tight ends getting more reps is partially due to the number of tailbacks who have missed time, with tight ends taking snaps that would normally go to fullbacks. UW has a known commodity in senior Jake Ferguson and appears to be developing another pass-catching threat in junior Jack Eschenbach, but there are plenty of chances this spring for young tight ends to impress coaches.

“We have a group that we want to find out more about,” Chryst said.