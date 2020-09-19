Wisconsin football: Big Ten releases schedule; Badgers open at home vs. Illinois

Along with the excitement that’s inherent to a debut game, the Badgers will be out for revenge when they host Illinois to start the year. The Fighting Illini toppled then-No. 6 UW last year in one of the biggest upsets of the college football season, snapping the Badgers’ nine-game winning streak in the series.

Many eyebrows around college football raised when they saw the slate Nebraska opens the year with, including their Halloween date with UW. The Cornhuskers — who were loudly against the conference’s decision to postpone the season, including a lawsuit filed against the Big Ten by eight of their players — face Ohio State, the Badgers, Northwestern and Penn State in the first four weeks.

UW plays Michigan for the fifth straight year, coming off the Badgers’ 35-14 dismantling of the Wolverines to kick off Big Ten play a year ago. However, UW hasn’t won at Michigan since 2010.

Playing at Northwestern has been a nightmare for the Badgers, losing five of the past six road matchups in the series. UW’s game against Northwestern this season was supposed to be held at Wrigley Field, marking the first time the Badgers have played in the Chicago Cubs’ ballpark since 2010, but it was moved in July due to the uncertainties of the pandemic.