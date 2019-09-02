The University of Wisconsin football team will be without three starters — and possibly a fourth — in its home opener against Central Michigan on Saturday.
Right tackle Logan Bruss (left leg), safety Scott Nelson (left leg) and outside linebacker Izayah Green-May (right arm) are listed as out on the Badgers’ preliminary injury report. Senior inside linebacker Chris Orr (right leg) is listed as questionable.
Junior tight end Luke Benzschawel (right leg) will miss his second consecutive game. Senior tight end Zander Neuville (left leg), who rejoined the program late in the summer after being granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA, is also listed as out.
UW opened the season with a 49-0 victory at South Florida on Friday night. Central Michigan opened with a 38-21 victory over visiting Albany a day earlier.
Junior tailback Jonathan Taylor, who finished with 183 total yards and four touchdowns on 18 touches in just over two quarters of work, was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.
