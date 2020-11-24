Wisconsin football: Annual Axe Game with Minnesota canceled

Punter Connor Allen holds up Paul Bunyan's Axe after the Wisconsin Badgers beat Minnesota 38-17 Saturday in Minneapolis. The Badgers now advance to the Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State.
STACY BENGS, Associated Press
COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW
Lee Newspapers
The University of Wisconsin football team will not play Minnesota on Saturday in the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.
The Golden Gophers are dealing with a number of COVID-19 cases within their program and the game at UW that was scheduled for Saturday was canceled. It will be a no contest, as all Big Ten Conference games canceled due to COVID-19 are this season.
Sources confirmed to the St. Paul Pioneer Press and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Tuesday afternoon that the game was canceled.
Minnesota hasn't yet released an update of its testing numbers, but the team was without 22 players last week and coach P.J. Fleck said about half of them were out due to COVID-19.
UW (2-1), ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25, now has a maximum of five games on their schedule, which makes it ineligible for the Big Ten title game. If another conference team has to cancel this week, UW could play another opponent within the conference, but those decisions would need to be made by noon Wednesday, according to conference policy.
2016 - UW 31, Minnesota 17
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Vince Biegel (47) screams in celebration after taking swings at the south goalpost with Paul Bunyan’s Axe after the Badgers' 31-17 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 26, 2016, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
2015 - UW 31, Minnesota 21
Wisconsin Badgers safety Michael Caputo (7) chops a goalpost with Paul Bunyan's Axe after the Badgers' 31-21 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 28, 2015, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
M.P. KING - State Journal archives
2014 - UW 34, Minnesota 24
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (78) celebrates with his teammates and Paul Bunyan's Axe after the Badgers' 34-24 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers
on Nov. 29, 2014, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
M.P. KING - State Journal archives
2013 - UW 20, Minnesota 7
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Conor O'Neill (13) and teammates hoist Paul Bunyan's Axe at midfield after the Badgers defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers 20-7 on Nov. 23, 2013, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
M.P. KING - State Journal archives
2012 - UW 38, Minnesota 13
Wisconsin grabs the Paul Bunyan Axe after beating Minnesota 38-13 on Oct. 20, 2012, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
STEVE APPS - State Journal archives
2011 - UW 42, Minnesota 13
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Nick Toon (1) takes a swing at a goalpost with the Paul Bunyan Axe while celebrating the Badgers' 42-13 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 12, 2011, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
M.P. KING - State Journal archives
2010 - UW 41, Minnesota 23
The Wisconsin Badgers celebrate their 41-23 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers with the Paul Bunyan Axe on Oct. 9, 2010, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
JOHN MANIACI - State Journal archives
2009 - UW 31, Minnesota 28
Wisconsin Badgers players Aaron Henry (7) and Jay Valai take a turn carrying the Paul Bunyan Axe after Wisconsin defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers 31-28 on Oct. 3, 2009, at Minneapolis.
CRAIG SCHREINER - State Journal archives
2008 - UW 35, Minnesota 32
Wisconsin Badgers players O'Brien Schofield (from left), Louis Nzegwu, Jason Chapman and Erik Prather raise the Paul Bunyan Axe after the Badgers defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers 35-32 on Nov. 15, 2008, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
STEVE APPS - State Journal archives
2007 - UW 41, Minnesota 34
Wisconsin's Jonathan Casillas chops at a goalpost with the Paul Bunyan Axe after the Badgers defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers 41-34 on Nov. 17, 2007, at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn.
JOHN MANIACI - State Journal archives
2006 - UW 48, Minnesota 12
Wisconsin quarterback John Stocco, center, linebacker Mark Zalewski, left, and the rest of the Badgers retain the Paul Bunyan Axe for the third year in a row after the Badgers defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Oct. 14, 2006, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
JOHN MANIACI - State Journal archives
2005 - UW 38, Minnesota 34
Wisconsin Badgers players Adam Purcell (55), Levonne Rowan (21) and Jonathan Orr (9) hoist the Paul Bunyan Axe after the Badgers' dramatic 38-34 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Oct. 15, 2005, at the Metrodome in Minneapolis.
JOHN MANIACI - State Journal archives
2004 - UW 38, Minnesota 14
Wisconsin Badger football players hold up the Paul Bunyan Axe after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers 38-14 on Nov. 6, 2004, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
CRAIG SCHREINER - State Journal archives
2017 - UW 31, Minnesota 0
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor runs for a first down late in the third quarter of the Badgers' 31-0 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 25, 2017, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Taylor carried the ball 20 times for 149 yards and a touchdown as Wisconsin extended its winning streak in the Axe Game to 14.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
