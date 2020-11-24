 Skip to main content
Wisconsin football: Annual Axe Game with Minnesota canceled
Wisconsin football: Annual Axe Game with Minnesota canceled

Punter Connor Allen holds up Paul Bunyan's Axe after the Wisconsin Badgers beat Minnesota 38-17 Saturday in Minneapolis. The Badgers now advance to the Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State.

 STACY BENGS, Associated Press

The University of Wisconsin football team will not play Minnesota on Saturday in the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

The Golden Gophers are dealing with a number of COVID-19 cases within their program and the game at UW that was scheduled for Saturday was canceled. It will be a no contest, as all Big Ten Conference games canceled due to COVID-19 are this season.

Sources confirmed to the St. Paul Pioneer Press and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Tuesday afternoon that the game was canceled.

Minnesota hasn't yet released an update of its testing numbers, but the team was without 22 players last week and coach P.J. Fleck said about half of them were out due to COVID-19. 

UW (2-1), ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25, now has a maximum of five games on their schedule, which makes it ineligible for the Big Ten title game. If another conference team has to cancel this week, UW could play another opponent within the conference, but those decisions would need to be made by noon Wednesday, according to conference policy.

