While offense remains his specialty, Matt LaFleur getting more hands-on with defense this offseason

GREEN BAY – Even though he said last week that “there was never a doubt” in his mind about bringing defensive coordinator Mike Pettine back for the 2020 season, that doesn’t mean Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur hasn’t taken a keener interest in what’s going on over on that side of the ball this offseason.
“I’ve been in the defensive room quite a bit,” LaFleur told reporters in Indianapolis during the annual NFL scouting combine.
That’s not to say that LaFleur has lost confidence in Pettine or feels the need to be looking over his shoulder in the wake of the team’s season-ending NFC Championship Game loss to the San Francisco 49ers, in which Pettine’s defense gave up a whopping 285 rushing yards in a 37-20 loss that wasn’t that close. He backed Pettine in his remarks in Indianapolis, saying he was “not going to make a rash decision on one game” after the defense improved in most categories over Pettine’s first year as ex-head coach Mike McCarthy’s coordinator in 2018.
At the same time, whereas LaFleur was ultra-busy at this time last year teaching his offensive scheme to his assistant coaches on that side of the ball and readying them for the offseason installation process with players, LaFleur has been able to take a more global view of his team this offseason.
“A year ago, it was just like, ‘scramble mode,’” LaFleur said. “You’re trying to get everybody on the same page and implement your offense, defense and special-teams systems. Now, it really gives you a chance … the foundation’s been laid, the systems are in place. It’s how do we refine those in order to get the most out of our players. And also, anytime you get to add to your roster, that’s an exciting time.”
LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst went into the combine well aware of their team’s personnel shortcomings. Gutekunst hasn’t been shy about his desire to renovate the inside linebacker spot, where veteran Blake Martinez, the team’s leading tackler, is set to become a free agent and appears unlikely to be re-signed.
There’s also the issue of upgrading the defensive line, where 2016 first-round draft pick Kenny Clark is line for a lucrative multi-year contract extension but 2017 third-round pick Montravius Adams has been a disappointment through three seasons, veteran Dean Lowry had an up-and-down year caused in part by a nagging ankle injury and the group lacks an interior lineman who could serve as an effective run-stuffing complement to Clark.
But Gutekunst argued that the Packers don’t need to get back to their big-up-front days of yesteryear, when B.J. Raji, Ryan Pickett and Howard Green formed a formidable front for a run defense that helped the Packers to the Super Bowl XLV title in 2010.
“I think we’re fortunate enough to have Kenny who can do everything,” Gutekunst said. “Back in 2010, we had B.J., we had Ryan and we had Howard. We probably had a thousand pounds of beef there when we were in our base. Obviously, back then, we probably played a lot more base than we do now.
“But if you can find the right guys ... Obviously, this league continues to trend towards being a passing league and rushing the passer. I’m a firm believer that’s how you affect the game the most. Looking back on last year, certainly that (run defense) was an area where we didn’t perform like we needed to perform. It’s something we’re going to look at for sure.”
The Packers struggled against the run for much of the season but found success late in the regular season, allowing them to finish tied for 23rd in the 32-team league at 120.1 rushing yards allowed per game.
Entering their final five regular-season games following a Nov. 24 loss to the 49ers in San Francisco, the Packers were No. 26 in the NFL against the run (125.5 yards per game) and No. 28 in total defense (380.5 yards per game).
They wound up ranked 18 th in total defense (352.6 yards per game) and ninth in scoring defense (19.6 points per game).
“I thought our defense did a lot of great things,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, there’s areas we have to improve upon, but it’s not just defensively. It’s on offense and on special teams, as well.
“Again, it’s an exciting time for us because we’re just going through that process right now (and) I’ve been able to spend a lot of time in the defensive room and get a different perspective than I’ve had in comparison to last year.”
LaFleur and Pettine obviously have two veteran defensive building blocks in outside linebackers Za’Darius and Preston Smith, although neither player was able to hold the edge and stanch the bleeding against the run against the 49ers back on Jan. 19. Both players were field-tilters as pass-rushers, however, combining for 29.5 sacks (including playoffs) and spearheading a much-improved pass rush that pressured quarterbacks far more than the group did the previous year, when the Packers actually had more regular-season sacks (44, compared to 41 in 2019) but seldom made opposing passers uncomfortable.
“I think the sky’s the limit for them,” Gutekunst said. “Their challenge, I think, is obviously (last year with) free agency and hitting it, just kind of keep that drive, keep that desire, keep the work ethic through the offseason. And then just kind of carry the culture that they started. That’s part of what their challenge is in front of them.”
The only staff change on defense was LaFleur’s decision to hire longtime NFL assistant Jerry Gray as defensive backs coach after Jason Simmons left to accept a similar position with the Carolina Panthers. In Gray, who has been an NFL defensive coordinator twice in his more than three decades as a coach, LaFleur believes he has a steady personality to help develop a group that includes some young personalities in starting cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King and starting safety Darnell Savage, along with a handful of young backups looking to expand their contributions.
“Just a calming, veteran, confident (guy. I think our players are going to be really receptive to him,” LaFleur said of Gray. “He’s been a coordinator in this league. He’s just been around this league for such a long time. I think he’s going to bring a lot of value to not only our defensive staff but our whole staff maybe and to our team.”