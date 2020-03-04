While offense remains his specialty, Matt LaFleur getting more hands-on with defense this offseason

GREEN BAY – Even though he said last week that “there was never a doubt” in his mind about bringing defensive coordinator Mike Pettine back for the 2020 season, that doesn’t mean Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur hasn’t taken a keener interest in what’s going on over on that side of the ball this offseason.

“I’ve been in the defensive room quite a bit,” LaFleur told reporters in Indianapolis during the annual NFL scouting combine.

That’s not to say that LaFleur has lost confidence in Pettine or feels the need to be looking over his shoulder in the wake of the team’s season-ending NFC Championship Game loss to the San Francisco 49ers, in which Pettine’s defense gave up a whopping 285 rushing yards in a 37-20 loss that wasn’t that close. He backed Pettine in his remarks in Indianapolis, saying he was “not going to make a rash decision on one game” after the defense improved in most categories over Pettine’s first year as ex-head coach Mike McCarthy’s coordinator in 2018.

At the same time, whereas LaFleur was ultra-busy at this time last year teaching his offensive scheme to his assistant coaches on that side of the ball and readying them for the offseason installation process with players, LaFleur has been able to take a more global view of his team this offseason.