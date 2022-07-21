Watch Now: Trussell is enforcer on and off field

One has to wonder what drives Isaiah Trussell to continue making this commitment.

On any given Saturday afternoon during the Racine Raider’ season, he might be finishing a work shift as a patrol officer for the Sheboygan Police Department. Then he jumps into his car, makes the 70-mile drive to Racine and laces on his equipment for another stint as a bulldozer as the Raiders’ right offensive tackle.

He almost never starts because Trussell is rarely able to make the Raiders’ weekly Wednesday night practice because of his job. And Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy has a policy of not starting anyone who doesn’t make practice, even though he understands Trussell’s situation.

But Trussell’s value is well worth any concessions that Kennedy makes for him. Because when the 6-foot-3, 310-pound Trussell enters a game during the third series or so, he makes a considerable difference.

“He is as good as advertised,” first-year Raiders offensive line coach Vinnie Scacco said. “With his job on the police force, it’s hit and miss with him as far as getting to practice and getting to games.

“I didn’t see him until a couple of weeks into the season and I was like, ‘OK, we’re all talking about the big guy Isaiah coming and, hopefully, he’s as good as everyone says he is.’ And he was better than that.

“For his size, he’s got great footwork, which is really important in this league— especially with the speed rushers we have to deal with. He gets out there and gets on the block. It’s just unbelievable to watch a big guy move that quick.”

Throw in the recent addition of left offensive tackle Terrence Clark, who recently decided to return after dominating last season and it’s almost unfair who the Raiders are playing in their offensive line.

“Same thing — as good as advertised,” Scacco said or Clark.

How does Scacco manage this wealth of talent? He uses Dan Kant-Hull, who is the Raiders’ primary right tackle when Trussell isn’t available, wherever he’s needed on any given night.

Racine Lutheran graduate Caleb Gwin starts at left guard, Horlick graduate Matt Nelson at center and Jacob Zimmerman at right guard.

As for Trussell, he’s just fine with not starting on any given week.

“I’m cool with not starting because I know I have to be at practice to start and I respect that,” said the 26-year-old Trussell, who also played for the Raiders when he could in 2019 and ‘21.

Such is the reaction one would expect from someone who majored in Criminal Justice at Carthage. He’s happy to help when he can even if there’s a good reason why he usually can’t attend Wednesday practices.

And Trussell is not about to pressure Kennedy to compromise his policy — even is Trussell happens to be one of the most dominating players on the team.

As a matter of fact, Trussell, who has appeared in four games so far this season for the Raiders, almost prefers this role.

“I think I find it (not starting) to be even easier because now I have the time to check out, ‘OK, the guy like to bull rush ... I can read the defense and see what they’re trying to do and it gives me that edge.

“I’ve got two or three series to relax. I kind of enjoy it.”

It gets even better for Trussell when he starts obliterating defensive linemen upon entering the game. He’s got the athletic genes considering his sister, Jaleesa, the 2008 All-Racine County Player in the Year as a senior at Case in 2008, played collegiately at Detroit Mercy and UW-Parkside.

Taking this a step further, Jaleesa, a registered nurse in Racine, is married to former Park receiver Diondre Jenkins. He earned first-team Associated Press All-State honors as a senior in 2005 after helping Park win the WIAA Division 1 championship.

There’s plenty of brains, brawn and athleticism for Trussell to use on any given Saturday night. It just isn’t always easy.

“This last game (against the Illinois Cowboys last Saturday), I was off on Friday because I knew I had off on Saturday,” Trussell said. “I was supposed to get off at 8 p.m. on Friday, but I didn’t get off until almost 2 or 3 in the morning.

“I just packed my bags, drove down to Racine, stayed with my parents (Bart and Gwendolyn), tried to get some sleep, got up and got ready for the game. I felt sick — not like I had a cold but I just felt like my body wasn’t prepared for the day.

“I was just like, ‘I have to tough it out and play.’ And the next day, I get up and do it over again.”

It’s an arrangement that has produced nice results for both Trussell and the Raiders so far.