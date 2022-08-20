Watch Now: Raiders will open playoffs on road

RACINE — If the Racine Raiders are going to make it back to Horlick Field Sept. 10 for the Mid-States Football League championship, they are first going to have to handle a tough assignment.

That entails heading down to Melrose Park, Ill., Aug. 27 and taking on the Midway Marauders and quarterback Tony Powell, a three-time MVP in the league. If the Raiders win, they will play the winner of the Chicago Birdgang and the Wisconsin Hitmen Sept. 10 at Horlick Field for the MSFL championship (Horlick Field will host the championship that night regardless of the teams that qualify).

The Raiders defeated the Marauders 21-6 on June 18 at Horlick Field before Powell joined the team. But in the rematch July 23 in Melrose Park, Ill., Powell completed 12 of 17 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns in the Marauders’ 24-14 victory.

If Powell has a similar performance next Saturday, the Raiders’ season will end since coach Wilbert Kennedy said he would not consider entering a national tournament with five losses. And Powell, who has long been admired by Kennedy, has the capability of ending the Raiders’ season.

“Tony just brings so much experience and he’s a hard guy to rattle, so he’s been through it all,” Kennedy said. “He’s won numerous league MVPs and what he does, he does well. You’ve got to take away what he does well and it’s hard to do.”

Defensive end Anton Graham, who won his first game Friday night at Case High School’s new coach, also sees Powell as the X-factor.

“Tony’s one of the best quarterbacks I went up against,” Graham said. “He does a great job of reading defenses. He’s going to take what you give him and he’s not going to try to do too much.

“A lot of quarterbacks in this day age, they can’t handle just taking the nickel and dime stuff down the field. Tony will nickel and dime you all day if you give him the chance. So he’s a tough quarterback because he does what he does very well and he really forces your hand.”

If the Raiders defeat the Marauders next Saturday, they could have an even tougher challenge. The Birdmen, who will be favored in their semifinal against the Hitmen, defeated the Raiders twice during the regular season.

They won 24-17 at Horlick Field June 25 and 20-16 in Chicago July 30.