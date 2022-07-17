Watch Now: Raiders turn tables on Cowboys in a big way

RACINE —Wilbert Kennedy could sense something special was going on with his players during practice Wednesday night,

"We had a great practice on Wednesday and it carried into tonight," Kennedy said after the Raiders' 44-14 Mid-States Football League victory over the Illinois Cowboys Saturday night at Horlick Field. "We played with a lot of energy, a lot of tempo and had a lot of attitude. I saw fire in guys' eyes."

It was a total departure from June 4, when the Raiders lost to the Cowboys 14-12 in Palos Hills, Ill. It was especially agonizing since a last second chip-shot field goal was blocked.

In the rematch six weeks later, the Raiders (8-2, 4-2 MSFL) had far greater depth, which included three of their best players who did not appear against the Cowboys in the first game — wide receiver Jordan Payne and offensive linemen Isaiah Trussell and Terrence Clark.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys (3-4, 3-3 MSFL) came to Racine with far few players than in the first game against the Raiders. By unofficial count, 24 players were in uniform.

"Our problem this week was low attendance," Cowboys coach Kevin Burage said. "With us missing almost our entire offensive line, our entire secondary and our starting quarterback, it was extremely tough.

"My guys played the best they could play, but we had a lot of guys playing out of position. We had running backs playing tackle. But my guys gave it all they had and that's all you can ask for."

It appeared as if this would be another classic showdown in the early going, After Mitchell Farr completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Payne, the Cowboys responded with a 60-yard strike from Darrell King to Joshua Hampton.

But then it was all Raiders.

Farr threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Will Norwood. First-year Raiders cornerback Robert Lewis returned an interception 44 yards for another score.

A 23-yard field goal by Alex Gonzalez and a 1-yard TD plunge by Howard Triplett completed the first-half scoring as the Raiders took a commanding 30-6 halftime lead.

Lewis' play was a particularly highlight. The Los Angeles native, who recently moved to the area to join Kenosha Bradford High School's football staff, read his play perfectly before making an impressive return.

"We have a defensive concept that's pretty much a two-to-one read," Lewis said. "You read a receiver for 'x" amount of yards and if he runs a certain route concept, I just jump the route.

"I was reading the quarterback to see where he wanted to throw the ball and when I saw his shoulder turn to the out route, I just broke on the pass and reacted to what I saw."

The Raiders scored twice more in the second half — on a 2-yard run by Triplett in the third quarter and on a 14-yard run by Torin Turner in the fourth.

The Cowboys scored the game's final touchdown with 1:52 left on a 2-yard run by King.

""They came in shorthanded and that was just a big key for us. And we got the job done," said wide receiver Joe Garcia, who caught three passes for 74 yards.

But it was not without a cost. Cornerback Daquan Smith, who had an interception, suffered a potentially serious leg injury. Reserve running back Austin Tenner, who rushed for 17 yards on two carries, also suffered a potentially serious injury, Kennedy said.

"We lost two bug names tonight," Kennedy said. "Austin Tenner got hurt tonight and Daquan Smith may be done for the season. I don't know. We'll have to wait and see what the doctor says.

"Those guys are big parts of the team as leaders and also with their ability to play. We'll have to overcome that and I wish them the best."

The loss of Smith would leave a huge hole in the secondary, which is already thin in terms of depth.

"Daquan Smith played 110%, just as he always does," Garcia said. "I wish the best of luck for him."

The Raiders compiled 443 yards while allowing just 194. Cowboys running backs were held to 52 yards on 17 attempts (an average of 3.1 yards per carry) and King was intercepted five times.

Farr completed 14 of 26 passes for 287 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Triplett rushed for a game-high 88 yards on 14 carries.

Jersey Eickhorst caught two passes for 89 yards.

The Raiders now play three straight games on the road. They will wrap up the regular season Aug. 13 with a nonconference game against the Lawrence Yard Dawgz of Kansas at Horlick Field. That game will be the Raiders' Alumni Night.