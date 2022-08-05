Watch Now: Raiders seek to salvage challenging season

RACINE — There was a lightness Thursday night at Horlick Field that belied the precarious state of the Racine Raiders’ season.

Coach Wilbert Kennedy walked out of a long coaches meeting and greeted someone with a hearty laugh. Game-breaking receiver Jordan Payne, who is only occasionally available this season because he is a rookie officer for the Kenosha Police Department, walked into Horlick Field and facetiously exclaimed, “Honey, I’m home!”

Two straight losses have dropped the Raiders to 4-4 and into a three-way tie for third place in the Mid-States Football League. And now they have to travel for the third straight week and play the Wisconsin Hitmen, whom they edged 35-34 June 11 at Horlick Field.

Surely the Hitmen, coached by former Raiders assistant Calvin Thomas, will be out to settle the score. That might especially be the case since the Hitmen argued that Raiders wide receiver Joe Garcia didn’t have control of his game-winning 37-yard touchdown catch with 2:16 to play.

“They blew this whistle and the defender dived in there and took it,” Garcia said that night. “From a couple of different views, it looked like an interception, but it was a touchdown and we sealed the deal.”

But what if the Raiders fall short again Saturday night and extend their losing streak to three games? That’s not a good omen going into the MSFL playoffs, even though the Raiders will gain a forfeit victory over the disbanded Leyden Lions Aug. 13 (they have scheduled a replacement opponent against the Lawrence Yard Dawgs of Kansas at Horlick Field for that night).

Even with the uncertain status of several players, including the injured Garcia, Kennedy was in an upbeat mood when he stopped to chat during Thursday’s practice. He clearly projected a confidence that the Raiders are going to salvage this season.

“You want to win because you want to feel good about going into the playoffs,” Kennedy said. “The following week is a bye week for us because it’s a forfeit but we will be playing, so that game (against the Yard Dawgs) won’t matter. But you like to have that good feeling going into the playoffs.

“And we also have the opportunity to be the second seed (in the MSFL playoffs), so we need to win. The biggest thing is to win and get the best seed we can get. I think that’s more important than anything else. And we’ll let the chips fall where they fall after that.”

The Hitmen have the capability to complicate matters for the Raiders. In the first game.

It took four touchdown passes by Mitchell Farr in the second half July 11 to rally the Raiders from a 19-9 halftime deficit. Three of Farr’s five TD passes in the game went to Garcia, who had five receptions for 110 yards that night.

But based on what Kennedy said Thursday, it doesn’t appear likely that Garcia will play Saturday night.

“We don’t know at this point,” he said. “We’re still managing his injury. I would prefer to rest him and have him for the playoffs. I know this game is at big as it comes. When we played him against the Midway Marauders (July 23), he just wasn’t right and he wasn’t helping at all.

“So if he’s not good enough to run, there’s no point in having him out there.”

A saving grace for the Raiders could be Payne, who did play in the first game against the Hitmen and caught six passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

But the Hitmen will again have quarterback Justin Billiott, who passed for 232 yards and four touchdowns against the Raiders. And since then, Raiders starting cornerback Daquan Smith has been lost for the season with a knee injury.

Plus, the Hitmen might have an certain attitude after losing the way they did against the Raiders.

“It was that catch with Garcia in the corner,” Kennedy said. “He caught the ball, he came down, his feet touched and the defensive back pulled the ball from his hands immediately,” Kennedy said. “They (the Hitmen) said it was an interception, but as soon as your feet touch and you’re in the end zone, the play is over. It was a touchdown.

“The refs actually got together and talked about it. The receiver had possession, so it was a touchdown.”

And now the Raiders have to go for a regular-season sweep against the Hitmen to enhance their playoff picture. Right guard Caleb Gwin, a 2009 Racine Lutheran High School graduate, is another member of the team who believes this season can be salvaged,

“It’s certainly been a frustrating year,” he said. “Key players have been getting hurt and we have a lot of guys with work schedules that are not jiving with our schedule right now, so we have pieces in and out.

“We have a lot of new guys that are still learning to play this level of football, so it’s been very frustrating. But it’s also been very rewarding because we’ve been in every game. And we probably should have won every game.

“We very much feel that we should be undefeated. So we just have to focus on what we can control and I think we’ll be pretty good,”