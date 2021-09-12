Watch Now: Raiders' season ends with playoff loss to Patriots

When Garcia, the Raiders' leading receiver, left the game for good in the second quarter with an unspecified injury, things took a turn for the worse. The Patriots started focusing more on Jordan Payne, who finished with seven receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown in what could be his final game.

"He was our main focus after No. 4 (Garcia) went down," Powell said. "That's tough for them because No. 4 is so good. Once he went out, we were able to keep our eyes on (Payne)."

The 27-year-old Payne, who recently interviewed with the Kenosha Police Department and said this will almost certainly be his final season, knew catches would be harder to come by once Garcia left the game.

"Joe's a huge weapon for our offense and when he went out, they were able to do more to bracket me, where they had a safety over the top, a linebacker in the middle and the corners over to me where it was kind of tough to find some windows," Payne said.

"They were mainly focused on me, so not having Joe for the second half was a huge hit for our offense.:

The Raiders fell behind 21-9 five minutes into the third quarter when Powell threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Jackson.