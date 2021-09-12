Watch Now: Raiders' season ends with playoff loss to Patriots

RACINE — For whatever reason, the Racine Raiders' offense never seemed quite right Saturday night.
And on a gorgeous September evening, when temperatures stayed in the high 70s throughout the game and a season-high 1,153 fans turned out at Horlick Field, their season quietly came to an end.
A struggling offense was crippled all the more by standout receiver Joe Garcia's injury in the second quarter and the Raiders lost to the Lincoln-Way Patriots 28-16 in a Mid-States Football League quarterfinal.
The Patriots (6-6), who had lost to the Raiders twice during the regular season and entered Saturday's game with a three-game losing streak, advance to the MSFL semifinals next Saturday against the Midway Marauders.
As for the Raiders (11-4), they are packing away their equipment after just one postseason game one year after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out their entire season.
This much is for certain: By the time the Raiders play again next May or June, a great deal of work will have been spent getting things right on offense.
"There's some confusion," Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said. "We need to work on our tempo and we need to do a better job installing our offense so everybody's on the same script."
Some of the issues had to do with misfortune. Leading rusher Howard Triplett played for the first time Saturday night after suffering what was initially thought to be a season-ending knee injury July 24.
Isaiah Trussell, one of their best offensive linemen, was only available occasionally throughout the season because of a work commitment and did not play Saturday night. Also, injuries became a big factor in the offensive line.
"We had to make some changes this season, so we did the best we could with what we had out there," Kennedy said. "The guys gave a hell of an effort every game they played.
"It's on me. We need better organization. I'll take the hit. There's things I need to do better."
The Raiders led for only two minutes and 10 seconds Saturday night.
With 14:20 left in the second quarter, Mitchell Farr pulled the Raiders to within 7-6 with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Will Norwood (the extra-point kick failed).
TJ Hearn gave the Raiders a 9-7 lead on a 27-yard field goal with 5:30 left in the second quarter, But Tony Powell came back with a 58-yard touchdown pass to Lexus Jackson and the Patriots led the rest of the night.
Farr passed for 267 yards and two touchdowns, but he also suffered one interception in the first half — that set up the Patriots' first touchdown —and two in the second. On several occasions, especially in the fourth quarter, Kennedy and offensive coordinator Anthony Wooden were imploring Farr to get rid of the ball quicker.
When Garcia, the Raiders' leading receiver, left the game for good in the second quarter with an unspecified injury, things took a turn for the worse. The Patriots started focusing more on Jordan Payne, who finished with seven receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown in what could be his final game.
"He was our main focus after No. 4 (Garcia) went down," Powell said. "That's tough for them because No. 4 is so good. Once he went out, we were able to keep our eyes on (Payne)."
The 27-year-old Payne, who recently interviewed with the Kenosha Police Department and said this will almost certainly be his final season, knew catches would be harder to come by once Garcia left the game.
"Joe's a huge weapon for our offense and when he went out, they were able to do more to bracket me, where they had a safety over the top, a linebacker in the middle and the corners over to me where it was kind of tough to find some windows," Payne said.
"They were mainly focused on me, so not having Joe for the second half was a huge hit for our offense.:
The Raiders fell behind 21-9 five minutes into the third quarter when Powell threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Jackson.
Farr brought the Raiders back with 5-yard touchdown pass to Payne with 4:14 left in the third quarter. That cut the Patriots' lead to 21-16, but Lincoln-Way responded with a final touchdown two minutes later and the Raiders were held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
"I feel they had the energy, they had the momentum, they had the fire under them from the very first drive on both sides of the ball," Payne said. "After losing twice to us, they just had the itch and we came out lackadaisical and we thought we could pick it up later.
"We thought we could come out in the second half. But by the second half, they were already in motion and it's tough to claw yourself out. We turned the ball over and they didn't. We had a lot of mistakes."
Powell completed 11 of 17 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. Farr completed 20 of 43 passes for 267 yards.
Triplett was held to 18 yards on 14 carries.